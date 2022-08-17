Brainingcamp Releases 'Biggest Update Ever' to Its Math Education Products

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainingcamp announced a massive update to its digital math manipulatives. The update is immediately available, just in time for the 2022-2023 school year. The new Brainingcamp will enhance math education for its more than 7 million global users and counting.

"This is our biggest update ever," said Dan Harris, President of Brainingcamp. "We've rewritten every line of code."

Empowering Math Educators

From the beginning, Brainingcamp's focus has been on delivering easy-to-use, powerful math education tools, Harris said. "Ease of use is incredibly important to us. We want students spending their mental energy learning math, not learning UI."

With a modernized and updated user interface (UI) and purpose-focused design, the New Brainingcamp is also easier for teachers. The design team built new, optimized workspaces for all its 16 virtual math manipulatives.

"Teachers never have enough time to prepare everything they need for the classroom," said Mark Schmit, VP of Education at Brainingcamp. "We want to empower teachers with easy-to-use tools for math education that even their youngest students can understand and enjoy using."

Upgraded Features

Brainingcamp has updated its stunning animations, created an adaptive and scalable workspace, and added a universal tools bin for the new release. It has also upgraded several features from the previous release.

Teachers can access nearly 300 high-quality K-8 Tasks, complete with Teacher Notes and Share Codes for students to launch. Tasks are now available in English and Spanish.

The new Brainingcamp will preserve existing Share Codes, which teachers use to create activities or lessons for their students and have them share their work back. As a result, teachers won't lose their work after the update.

And educators will still be able to create LIVE sessions to monitor student progress, load student screens, and provide instant feedback.

"We rebuilt Brainingcamp from the ground up to create a wonderful experience today and a platform to rapidly build more features for tomorrow," said David Brown, VP of Engineering at Brainingcamp.

Product Availability

The new Brainingcamp is immediately available. Users will see the new features and changes when they log into their Brainingcamp account. They will not have to download or install anything to access the update.

About Brainingcamp

Brainingcamp's mission is to bring math to life. Their focus is on creating a world where students and educators are connected and inspired by the wonder of math through their digital math manipulatives.

