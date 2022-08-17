Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 2022

Bergen, NORWAY

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q2 2022 on 24 August 2022 at Scandic Flesland Airport hotel in Bergen at 08:45 CET during the event "Vestland på Børs".  The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/.

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.

A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 14:00 CET on http://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 