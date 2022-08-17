Precision Global Corporation Makes It to the Inc. List for Top 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S for 2022

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Global Corporation (PGC), a leading provider of private equity services, announced today that it is included in Inc. Magazine's annual list of the nation's fastest-growing companies. The publication ranked PGC as one of the top 5,000 private companies based on revenue growth over the past three years. This recognition marks a significant achievement for the company as it paves the way into the industry's top tier.

Amidst an increasingly competitive environment, PGC continues to grow its business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with industry leaders. It has rocketed to the 997th spot out of the seven million that applied, ranked 89th out of Texas companies, 38th in Real Estate companies, and 35th in the whole of Dallas. PGC has also received recognition and praise from industry peers and analysts alike, most recently Forbes.com, for its innovative approach to real estate investing.

The Inc. 5000® program recognizes America's most successful entrepreneurs across all industries. To be eligible, companies must satisfy the following criteria:

Have generated revenue since March 31, 2018.

Have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2018.

Have generated at least $2 million in revenue in 2021.

Be privately held, for-profit, based in the U.S., and independent (not a subsidiary or division of another company).

When asked about his company's inclusion in the list, President and founder Brian Sullivan stated, "We are truly honored to be recognized and chosen as one among such a prestigious group of businesses. This is a living testament to our employees' hard work and dedication that helped us achieve success."

"Our team works diligently day by day to provide our clients with exceptional opportunities, and we look forward excitedly to continuing to build upon this success," added Sullivan. All 5,000 companies will be profiled and can be viewed online on Inc.com, and the top 500 will be featured in the September Issue of Inc. Magazine.

About Precision Global Corporation

Founded in 2014, Precision Global Corporation (PGC) is a private equity firm focused on providing Passive Investment solutions to real estate investors with a strong focus on the development and management of storage facilities and other real estate assets. The company holds firm to the power of integrity and honesty in creating positive change within individuals, families, and communities.

PGC is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and continues to seek opportunities to reach more partners and expand into new markets. For more information about its services and how to do business with PGC, visit https://www.precisionglobalcorp.com.

