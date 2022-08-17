Timilon Corporation Reformulates Popular Household Products to Boost Sustainability of its Brands

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timilon Corporation, the parent company of EnviroKlenz and OdorKlenz, is reformulating its top-selling laundry and sports products across its brands to further align with the company’s mission to minimize nonrenewable waste with sustainability-driven innovation. This marks the company’s first phase of transitioning its subsidiary products to better help people lead more sustainable lives through a healthier, cleaner environment.



The hypoallergenic EnviroKlenz Liquid Laundry Enhancer and OdorKlenz Laundry Additive will be repackaged in a biodegradable outer box, reducing plastic waste by 86% to be more eco-friendly than its previous plastic bottle. The OdorKlenz Sports Powder Foot Odor Eliminator will help consumers extend the life of their clothing and equipment that face the most wear and tear, reducing textile waste in landfills.

“Since the beginning, our company’s mission has been to create a world where people can live better, healthier lives, both inside and outside the home,” said Bill Sanford, Chairman and CEO of Timilon Corporation. “Our sustainability initiative falls completely in line with that vision. We’re proud to commit to a holistic path for sustainability across our brands for a cleaner planet, from inception to disposal.”

Laundry Solutions

Prioritizing product sustainability, Timilon’s new laundry products have reduced their carbon footprint to eight times less than that of a typical plastic bottle by:

Replacing its plastic exterior container with an outer shell made from corrugated cardboard

Minimizing the plastic interior bag and making it detachable for simple separation for an at-home recycling bin

Utilizing a non-hazardous, septic-safe earth mineral formulation made with cruelty-free testing



Good for up to 20 wash cycles, the EnviroKlenz Liquid Laundry Enhancer and OdorKlenz Laundry Additive solutions are optimized to neutralize and remove sweat, mildew, smoke, perfume, urine, pet, and body odors from all types of linen, cotton, spandex, wool and more. The patented non-toxic formulation is made with earth mineral technology that safely neutralizes odors at their source, without the use of harsh chemicals or fragrances like competing products.

The gentle, fragrance-free products are safe for any skin type, regardless of sensitivities or age. Perfect for parents, athletes, service industry workers and more, these laundry additives are safe to use on all washable materials and help keep laundry machines clean from mold build-up over time that normal detergents can leave behind.

Sports Powder

To promote sustainable practices for clothing and equipment preservation, the OdorKlenz Sports Powder Foot Odor Eliminator will be repackaged for easier use by the customer. The OdorKlenz sports powder is a simple, safe and effective way to eliminate foul odors from grimy sneakers and other odor absorbing materials such as helmets, pads, workout gloves and other sports equipment that cannot be washed conventionally through the washing machine. Its hypoallergenic formula uses a combination of sustainably sourced ingredients, including magnesium and zinc oxides, to trap and neutralize potent odors like sweat and body smells.

According to the EPA, over 85% of discarded textiles ends up in landfills or burned when discarded, amounting to over 13 million tons of annual waste. Routine usage of the odor-eliminating powder can prevent the need for constant replacement of pungent equipment, shoes and clothes by extending the objects’ lifetime, thus saving the owner money and slowing the cycle of wearable material waste over time.

The EnviroKlenz Liquid Laundry Enhancer and the OdorKlenz Laundry Additive are available for purchase directly on the EnviroKlenz website ($19.99), the OdorKlenz website ($19.99) and on Amazon (EnviroKlenz and OdorKlenz) ($24.99). The OdorKlenz Sports Powder Foot Odor Eliminator can be purchased on the website ($12.99).

