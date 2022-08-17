Monogram Orthopaedics Engages Equity Stock Transfer as Exclusive Transfer Agent

New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. today announced that it has engaged Equity Stock Transfer, LLC as the exclusive SEC-registered transfer agent for its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock.



Monogram selected Equity Stock Transfer for its ability to confidently assist tens of thousands of investors with the safekeeping and transfer of their securities through customized technology solutions. Through July 2022, Monogram has raised approximately $38 million.

Benjamin Sexson, Chief Executive Officer of Monogram, stated, “Equity Stock Transfer brings world-class customer service and a flawless track record to our professional community. We are excited by the innovative solutions they’ve developed to assist our large investor base and corporate team”.

Mohit Bhansali, co-founder and CEO of Equity Stock Transfer, noted, “This is a special opportunity for us to assist an elite team of professionals who seek to push medical innovations that matter in the field of orthopedics”.

About Monogram Orthopaedics:

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in 2016 and is working to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants economically at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. We believe that the future of orthopedic joint replacements lies in build-to-order, press-fit patient-optimized implants that rely on natural biologic fixation rather than cement. We believe such implants will be insertable into bone cavities prepared by high-precision robotic tools. The company has a robot prototype that can autonomously execute optimized paths for the high-precision insertion of implants in simulated surgeries. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Equity Stock Transfer:

Equity Stock Transfer (“EST”) is a New York City based SEC-registered and bonded full-service transfer agent and registrar formed by securities law professionals for publicly traded and private companies. EST provides a full suite of cap table management tools and offers proxy management, virtual shareholder meetings and online voting as well as various share depository and paying agent services for domestic and international clients. For over 10 years EST has provided unparalleled personal attention and technology for intelligent automation and customer service.

For additional information, please contact info@equitystock.com.