Teradyne Announces TUGx 2022 Hybrid Seminars This Fall

NORTH READING, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, announced its TUGx Global Seminars will be held beginning in October.



In person events will be held in thirteen locations around the world and three virtual events will be offered to accommodate global time zones. The events will include presentations from Teradyne experts who will share test strategies for new instruments, software capabilities addressing unique test challenges, and best practices for test applications.

The Teradyne Users Group (TUG) was established in 1983 by Teradyne customers as a way to share best practices, learn new test methodologies, and get the most out of their Teradyne technology. Teradyne introduced TUGx in 2019, changing the event from a single location to multiple events around the globe, addressing customer requests to bring events closer to them. In 2021, Teradyne hosted seven virtual events around the world with more than 1300 attendees.

To register for a TUGx Seminar in your region, visit: www.teradyne.com/tugx.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

