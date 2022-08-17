Author Hosts Live Webcast at Four Treplus Communities

Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treplus Communities is redefining 55+ living for active adults. Dating and finding love in more mature phases of life is a relevant topic for active adults. Social isolation and loneliness increases the potential for serious health risks. In four Ohio-based active adult communities, social engagement is an important part of the lifestyle offered along with a luxurious living experience.

When writer Laura Stassi's marriage ended after nearly 30 years, she asked active adult friends and relationship experts for advice on navigating the dating scene. On Dating While Gray, Laura shares what she's learned: love doesn't get easier as you get older. Now Laura is the host and podcaster helping others navigate aging. She is also the author of the soon to be released book: Romance Redux. (Available September 2022)

The Event

On Wednesday, August 24th, Treplus Communities will host a live webcast event at The Commons at Hawthorne Commons, Redbud Commons, Burr Oak Commons, and Dogwood Commons.

At each location, there will be time for networking. This event will be held from 6-7:30 PM and is open to residents and guests. Light refreshments will be available. RSVP marketing@trepluscommunities.com.

About the Author: Laura Stassi

After nearly three decades, Laura Stassi’s marriage crumbled. She was back into a dating scene that had changed drastically since she was last in it. New technology, new social norms, and new wisdom gained from a failed marriage. Laura turned to friends and family for advice on navigating a new dating scene, and now, she’s sharing everything she learned on her podcast “Dating While Gray.”

With 30 episodes in three podcast seasons, “Dating While Gray” is made up of about 30-minute long episodes.Season 4 begins in October of 2022. Starting back in early 2020, this North Carolina Public Radio podcast is now in its third season, with Laura having spoken to psychologists, doctors, experts, and plenty of people who jumped back into the dating scene at age 50 or older.

In May of 2022, right after the end of Season 3, she launched "Speed Dating While Gray" -- a microcast of 10 episodes, every other week, of 10 minutes or less. The final Speed DWG airs Sept. 10, then the trailer for Season 4 drops Sept. 29. Then Season 4 -- 10 episodes, one a week -- starts Oct. 6.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that provide accessibility and a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

