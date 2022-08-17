Vera Bradley Makes Move Into Metaverse With Utility-Driven NFTs to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA), the parent company of iconic lifestyle brand and leading American bag and luggage brand Vera Bradley, announced the World of Vera Bradley via Discord and Twitter. This new digital concept will take customers on a journey into the metaverse, bringing together the brand’s past, present, and future through its upcoming NFT (non-fungible token) collections.



Pioneering colorful and beautiful travel solutions for women since 1982, Vera Bradley now aims to create an experience that bridges the physical and digital worlds and provides a space for women to explore and learn about Web3 through the World of Vera Bradley. Easy to access through worldofverabradley.com, the World of Vera Bradley will also be the point-of-purchase for Vera Bradley’s NFT collections, the first of which is slated to launch in September during New York Fashion Week.

Aptly named the Heritage Pass, Vera Bradley’s genesis NFT will celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary and feature one animated image of Vera Bradley’s coveted throwback Jilly Bag in four archived prints. Available for purchase on September 14, 2022, and priced to sell at $82.00 USD*, each of the 440 Heritage Pass NFT tokens will function as a Mint Pass and come with a physical, limited-edition Jilly Bag in one of the four heritage prints featured in the NFT. Anticipation of the unknown will add to the excitement of the Heritage Pass, as buyers will receive a Jilly Bag in one of four surprise patterns. Additionally, first-adopters will be rewarded with early access to purchase the second Vera Bradley NFT, launching in October.

Available for presale on October 1 and 2 and for public sale on October 3, 2022, Vera Bradley’s second NFT drop, the 1982 Collection, will be comprised of 1,982 generative backgrounds derived from 40 archived prints to commemorate the year the company was founded. Priced at $19.82 USD*, the 1982 Collection will attract both crypto lovers and breast cancer awareness supporters alike with 100% of Vera Bradley's primary net proceeds benefiting the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, focusing its unique utility on advocacy and fundraising.

“The World of Vera Bradley brings Vera Bradley’s brand vision for an interconnected future and Web3 world to life,” states Daren Hull, Brand President, Vera Bradley, “Beyond technology, Web3 will continue to evolve and shape ownership in the next generation. We believe NFT projects like ours, rooted in strong fundamentals and a commitment to maximizing the fundraising impact to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, will be the future of Web3.”

Jennifer Bova, VP of Marketing, Vera Bradley continues, “With the launch of the World of Vera Bradley and our first NFT collections, we will create an authentic and connected community of digital asset holders through innovation, vision, and a consumer-first approach. This is another experience to strengthen Vera Bradley’s sisterhood, utilizing Web3 and fundraising for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.”

Both Vera Bradley NFT Collections will be available for purchase through the World of Vera Bradley’s digital destination (www.worldofverabradley.com) using a credit card, or via Open Sea using ETH.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY:

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER:

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. The Foundation has contributed $37.5 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events, and individual donations.