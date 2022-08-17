Peggy’s Cove achieves top accessibility rating under the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification™ program

English French

One of Nova Scotia’s most iconic attractions has achieved a Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certified Gold rating, meaning users of all abilities can experience the quintessential Nova Scotia site Peggy’s Cove is the first Gold-rated tourist site in Atlantic Canada

Creating accessible tourism opportunities will be key for Canadian tourism, as spending by people with disabilities will represent 21% of Canada’s consumer spending market by 2030





Iconic Nova Scotia landmark Peggy’s Cove has achieved an ‘Accessibility Certified Gold’ rating under the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification™ (RHFAC) program for its landmark accessible viewing platform, accessible parking spaces in public parking lots, wayfinding throughout the village, trail (pathway), and two new washroom buildings. The addition of the platform along with improvements within the wider coastal fishing village enables visitors of all abilities to experience the natural beauty of the site.

Peggy’s Cove is the first tourism destination in Atlantic Canada to receive RHFAC Gold-rated certification. Before the addition of the accessible viewing platform, sidewalks, washroom buildings, boardwalks, wayfinding throughout the village, the trail (pathway that leads from both parking areas to the Cove and the Lighthouse), and the VIC parking lot, visitors with physical disabilities were only able to view the unique landscape from the parking lot. With over 700,000 visitors annually, the accessibility upgrades make the site accessible to a growing number of visitors, in particular seniors.

The RHFAC program allows organizations to rate the level of meaningful access of sites, based on the holistic user experience of people with varying disabilities affecting their mobility, vision and hearing. To-date, over 1,663 sites across Canada have been rated through the program.

Achieving a rating score of 83%, this Gold rating demonstrates Peggy’s Cove - and Nova Scotia’s- commitment to removing barriers and improving accessibility for visitors of all abilities.

Rick Hansen, Founder of the Rick Hansen Foundation, said: “Peggy’s Cove has created an accessible feature for people of all abilities to enjoy this iconic destination. This outstanding achievement has raised the bar for tourism in Canada, and we are delighted to celebrate with them. The importance of meaningful accessibility is growing. We encourage all organizations to look at the accessibility of their built environment, and begin their journey towards creating a more inclusive future for everyone.”

Deborah Page, Director Marketing and Communications, Develop Nova Scotia, commented: “Our team of exceptional planners, designers, engineers and project managers are hyper focused on ensuring places and infrastructure are welcoming to as many as possible. By engaging and involving accessibility community members, members of the public and advocates in the process, before, during and after construction, we were able to push the boundaries of what accessibility standards could not just be met, but exceeded. We pushed ourselves and our partners to create something that opened up not just the destination of Peggy’s Cove to more people, but the true experience of Peggy’s Cove.”

Kevin Penny and Dee Osmond, both content creators in the accessibility space, commented: “It is important to be inclusive so everyone can enjoy the experience safely.” Penny, who uses a wheelchair, explained: “The upgrades they’ve done are really top notch.” Osmond added that

“[Peggy’s Cove] is an iconic attraction of Nova Scotia, and it’s important that as many people as possible can see its full potential and have full access to it.”

Based on extensive community input, Peggy’s Cove has a broad range of accessibility features that led to its Gold rating including:

Viewing platform that provides safe, accessible experience of unique views, landscape and waves Tactile wayfinding along deck surfaces

Fish-net inspired railings on the deck that blend to surroundings and allow clear views through to landscape for those with lower viewing perspectives

Accessible washroom facilities, with both adult and baby change tables, additional support posts in family room toilets, and more accessible washroom fixtures

The accessible viewing deck was funded by Tourism Nova Scotia, the Province of Nova Scotia, and the Government of Canada through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

About the Rick Hansen Foundation

The Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) was established in 1988, following the completion of Rick Hansen’s Man In Motion World Tour. For nearly 30 years, RHF has worked to raise awareness, change attitudes, and remove barriers for people with disabilities. Visit www.rickhansen.com to learn more.

About Develop Nova Scotia