Arcimoto Announces Grand Opening of Arcimoto Honolulu on August 20

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, today announced that the grand opening of Arcimoto Honolulu, the company’s first experience center in Hawai’i, will take place on Saturday, August 20, with rentals officially available on Sunday, August 21. You can book your rental today at Arcimoto.com/rent .



“Hawai’i is absolutely ideal for experiencing Arcimoto vehicles, and we can’t wait for locals and tourists alike to experience our pure-electric rides unlike anything else on the road today,” said Lynn Yeager, Arcimoto Chief Experience Officer. “I would like to say mahalo to the people of Honolulu who have been so welcoming and supportive of our mission, and to our fans who have waited years to drive an FUV in Hawai’i. At long last, the wait is over.”

Arcimoto will host a grand opening event on August 20 from 11 a.m. HST to 2 p.m. HST. Join us for our business blessing ceremony at 11:00 a.m. HST followed by refreshments, shave ice, FUV rides, and music by Miller DJ.

Arcimoto Honolulu is located at 805 Pohukaina Street in Honolulu. From there, FUV riders are just a short drive away from exploring world-famous Waikiki Beach, Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and all that Oahu has to offer.

“Hawai’i is simply a spectacular place to FUV, and this is a milestone achievement for the Arcimoto team as we continue in our mission to introduce our vehicles to leading tourist destinations around the world,” said Jesse Fittipaldi, Arcimoto Interim CEO.

Arcimoto is currently accepting vehicle reservations in Hawai’i, with first Hawaii vehicle deliveries anticipated to begin in Q1 2023. To make a reservation, please visit https://design.arcimoto.com/ .

Arcimoto Honolulu is the third Arcimoto experience center, including Eugene and San Diego, and the eleventh Arcimoto rental location overall.

For the latest company updates, check out our Q2 2022 Stakeholder Webinar . Follow Arcimoto on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , and LinkedIn . Investor information about the company, including press releases, stakeholder webcast replays, and more can be found at http://arcimoto.com/ir .

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to vehicle deliveries, the establishment of our service and delivery network and our expected rate of production. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our rental strategy, direct to consumer distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; our ability to design, manufacture and market vehicle models within projected timeframes given that a vehicle consists of several thousand unique items and we can only go as fast as the slowest item; our inexperience to date in manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate; our ability to maintain quality control over our vehicles and avoid material vehicle recalls; the number of reservations and cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those reservations; unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility; our dependence on our suppliers; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products: changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the automotive industry more specifically; changes in laws or regulations governing our business and operations; costs and risks associated with potential litigation; and other risks described from time to time in periodic and current reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Megan Kathman

(651) 785-3212

pr@arcimoto.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@arcimoto.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca609429-b794-4afd-a798-475d0d7bf928