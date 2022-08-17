AuditClub Breaks the Mold with Auditors-as-a-Service for CPA Firms

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuditClub™, the Audit Service Center for CPA Firms, announced today the launch of its new auditors-as-a-service model, designed to provide top 10, regional and local CPA firms with instant talent and fractional flexibility.



AuditClub and its team of Chief Auditors bring extensive credentials to offer strategic insights and deliver solutions in key areas that matter to accounting firms, enabling them to satisfy client demand without the typical investment required to hire and train an expensive partner, director or manager.

Founded and led by former audit partners with a unique and valuable mix of Big 4, regional and local firm experience, AuditClub is a licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”). On a mission to make public accounting better, AuditClub provides flexible access to a seasoned team of Chief Auditors with broad and deep professional experience that benefits AuditClub members.

Chris Vanover, CEO and Chief Auditor of AuditClub, states, “Our goal is to provide responsive, high-quality audit and assurance services for CPA firms that may not have the in-house talent or expertise to deliver these services efficiently and effectively. Many firms are experiencing a critical shortage of qualified human capital, or their partners and managers are well beyond capacity, and even turning down new opportunities. Rather than reaching out to a recruiter or an independent contractor, now they have AuditClub to bring them peace of mind with immediate access to an entire team of experienced CPAs and specialists on demand.”

“As we continue to expand our audit practice, we seek creative ways to grow our resources and enhance the quality of our audits,” says Bob Armstrong, Audit Partner with McConnell Jones . “We’re excited to continue partnering with AuditClub. In addition to AuditClub conducting multiple trainings, our recent collaborations with their Chief Auditors provided the precise level of support our team needed in the form of consultation on engagement quality and PCAOB matters.”

AuditClub services are delivered through a unique membership model. In addition to unlimited email access via AuditClub Care, members also benefit from exclusive access to a team of Chief Auditors through technology-enabled and flexible month-to-month passes. With three levels of passes, AuditClub is tailored to meet firm service needs and scalable for varying budgets.

Ed Kless, co-host with Ron Baker of “The Soul of Enterprise” podcast, comments, “The innovative offering from AuditClub breaks new ground in the pricing for professional firms. It allows for periodic recurring payments for ever-increasing value and serial customer transformations.”

To become a member or learn more about AuditClub, visit https://auditclub.cpa/ .

About AuditClub

AuditClub is transforming how public accounting firms deliver audit and assurance services by turning their traditional staffing model upside down. A licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the PCAOB, AuditClub provides on-demand AICPA and PCAOB audit and assurance support to top 10, regional and local CPA firms throughout the United States via its membership access model. AuditClub services include support for audit and assurance, quality control, regulatory matters, training and transformation. Learn more at AuditClub.cpa.