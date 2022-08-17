Nexen tire supplies UHP tires for new Alpha Romeo Tonale

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced its OEM approval for the latest model of the Tonale from the Italian car maker Alpha Romeo.



The Tonale is the first electric SUV from the Alfa Romeo brand, which offers mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in addition to conventional internal combustion engines. It has applied headlights and front grills with an inverted triangle shape, which can be considered to be an exclusive Alpha Romeo design. It also has a distinctive tire wheel with the brand's classic 5-spoke circular design.

The N’FERA Primus is manufactured at NEXEN TIRE’s European facility in the Czech Republic and is supplied as tires for new cars. It boasts excellent drainage performance and stable driving performance even at a top speed of 300 km/h.

Additionally, a wide groove of 3+1 offers excellent drainage performance to prevent hydroplaning even at high speeds, and user convenience is taken into account.

Moreover, the three strong tread ribs provide stability for driving with instant handling, and through transverse grooves, they achieved excellent braking performance on both dry and wet surfaces, earning them the top prize at the German IF Design Awards, one of the top three design competitions in the world.

To increase the competitiveness of its brand, NEXEN TIRE will continue to increase the supply of brand-new tires to numerous premium automakers worldwide.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98264d9d-dfa2-4d27-b382-cc0887ca40f1