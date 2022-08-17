Havas Media Group North America Partners with PubMatic to Increase Advertiser Return on Ad Spend

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced an expanded supply path optimization (SPO) partnership with Havas Media Group (HMG) North America. The partnership makes PubMatic a preferred SSP for the agency’s brand clients in North America, bringing publishers and brands together through the HMG proprietary Converged platform, which enables buyers to connect their data more directly with that of publishers. Havas Media Group selected PubMatic for their premium omnichannel offerings and technology capabilities that provide brands and publishers future-proofed, high-performing sell-side data activation. The company’s commitment to renewable energy initiatives also played a role in the decision.



“PubMatic is an ideal partner as we build out our meaningful media strategy for our brands and help them navigate a shifting addressability landscape. They not only have a commitment to quality supply, they also deliver premium data capabilities across channels, including connected TV, online video, and mobile app,” said Andrew Goode, EVP, Managing Director, Investment at Havas Media. “We are particularly impressed with PubMatic’s scale and efficiency, and appreciate that their platform is flexible and easy to use. Our partnership helps enable our global identity-based planning and buying platform, Converged, by centering the audience and consumer behavior in the media process with an increased focus on data privacy, while keeping in mind a cookieless future.”

Havas Media Group selected PubMatic for its leadership in omnichannel innovation and addressability in addition to providing access to quality inventory at scale across ad formats and devices. PubMatic and Havas Media Group have built a long-term partnership to develop and scale the next generation of omnichannel, privacy-compliant addressability solutions with sell-side innovation, higher match rates, and enhanced efficiency. This announcement follows the recent launch of Connect, PubMatic’s fully integrated addressability solution that helps buyers target audiences via the data currency of their choice.

“We have long prioritized transparency and have created a mutually beneficial ecosystem that helps brands drive campaign ROI and reach their audiences in a premium context while maximizing return for publishers. This approach aligns extremely well with our partnership with Havas Media Group and their Converged platform to power enhanced value for brands and publishers,” said Kyle Dozeman, CRO, Americas at PubMatic.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About Havas Media Group:

Havas Media Group (HMG) is the media experience agency. HMG delivers this brand promise through the Mx System, where meaningful media helps build more meaningful brands. HMG is part of the Havas Group, owned by Vivendi, one of the world's largest integrated content, media, and communications groups. HMG also consists of two global media networks: Havas Media and Arena Media. The media experience agencies are home to more than 10,000 specialists across 150 countries worldwide, with 62 Villages. Global clients include Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica, Swarovski, Reckitt Benckiser, among many others.



For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Group on Twitter @HavasMedia, LinkedIn @Havas Media Group, Facebook @HavasMediaGroup or Instagram @havas.

