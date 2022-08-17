SILVERCAST Brings 'CITY' 3D Media Art to Times Square

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVERCAST Media, a premier Out of Home advertising company operating high-profile outdoor media across the United States, will be showcasing groundbreaking, 3D digital art on in the heart of Times Square for the public to enjoy throughout the week.

Appearing on SILVERCAST's 30,000 sq. ft. iconic Times Square digital spectacular known as "Big Kahuna" will be a 3D art execution titled CITY. Adding another dimension to Times Square, the public media art display will transform the BIG KAHUNA into a hyper-realistic city that combines both media art and performance. The dancing figure channels the vital creativity of art that can transform this world into a more beautiful place, and the dance itself is a symbolic visualization of such a process of transformation.

SILVERCAST will be showcasing the CITY exhibit in Times Square from Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday Aug. 21, 2021. CITY can be seen for one-minute every half hour starting at 12 pm each day and ending at 10 pm. SILVERCAST's Big Kahuna is located in the heart of Times Square on Broadway, stretching an entire city block from 45th Street to 46th Street.

SILVERCAST partnered with Seoul-based digital design company d'strict to showcase CITY to the public. Gary Grossman, Co-Founder of SILVERCAST Media, said, "Times Square is thriving, and we want to provide something special for everyone to enjoy. It has been a year since we launched the first 3D creative here in the US, and we wanted to turn it up a notch and do something that hasn't been done. We partnered with d'strict again to bring this 3D public art creation to the world's largest stage, Times Square."

About SILVERCAST Media: SILVERCAST Media is an NYC-based media company specializing in outdoor advertising in the form of premier digital and static oversized billboard spectaculars. Founded in 2016, SILVERCAST Media continues its growth with a focus on high-profile outdoor media assets in the United States. For media inquiries, please reach out to Gary Grossman at gg@silvercast.com.

