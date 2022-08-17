On the appointment of interim CEO of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius”

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Renaldas Radvila, Management Board Member and Head of Services of its subsidiary AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO), will be appointed as interim CEO of ESO on 22 August 2022.

The Group informed on 27 June 2022 ( link ) about the resignation of Mindaugas Keizeris, Management Board Chair and CEO of ESO, effective from 21 August. Mindaugas Keizeris will continue his career outside of the Group. On 22 August he will take the office as the new CEO of EPSO-G, a group of energy transmission and exchange companies.

The Group is currently conducting a selection for a new CEO of ESO. We will inform about the selection results in a separate notification.

Changes in management will not impact the objectives, strategy and business continuity of the Group.