Still Nervous to Travel? Take a Virtual Trip Around the World With Lingoda

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingoda, a leading online language school, is taking their language students on a virtual trip around the world. While three-quarters of Americans (75%) now say they feel comfortable traveling, domestic travel still remains a top choice for Americans as 59% of U.S. survey respondents are planning domestic-only trips for 2022. With COVID also not yet out of the picture, 39% of those not traveling say that the pandemic still factored into their decision to stay home.

Fortunately, Lingoda, a leading online language school, offers a solution that can scratch any globetrotter's travel itch, even if one is not yet ready to hop on a flight. When taking online language classes with native-level teachers and other group class participants who are based all around the globe, Lingoda's mission to build bridges around the world through language learning comes into full effect.

"Our teachers are based all around the world, which makes it possible for us to offer live language courses in all of our four languages 24/7," says Philippa Wentzel, Curriculum Team Lead at Lingoda. "One class with Lingoda can take you around the world. You might be a student in California taking a language class, your class teacher might be in Ecuador and your fellow students could be in Tokyo, London and Berlin."

The American Express 2022 Global Travel Trends Report also found that 81% of respondents stated they want to travel to destinations where they can immerse themselves in the local culture. And what better way to immerse oneself in a new culture than to learn a new language with people out of your comfort zone?

Additionally, Lingoda's online language courses are centered around human interaction and maximum conversation time, which enables students to learn real-life language and cultural context. And to expose language students to a range of accents and speaking styles, Lingoda rotates teachers and students from more than 120 countries to build "language fluidity".

And for next year's travel season, language students will have all the skills available to immerse themselves in a new culture abroad.

ABOUT LINGODA

Lingoda is one of the top online language schools. Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, French and Spanish to over 100,000 students worldwide. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to build bridges around the world through language learning.

Visit Lingoda.com to learn more.

PRESS CONTACT

Susanne Börensen

International PR Manager

press@lingoda.com

Related Images











Image 1: Lingoda Spanish example class









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment