NS1 Appoints Emily Nerland as Head of Global Sales

NS1, the leader in smart network control solutions, today announced the appointment of Emily Nerland as head of global sales. Nerland brings extensive experience in executing effective go-to-market strategies for networking and cloud technologies and will be instrumental in evangelizing NS1’s foundational networking infrastructure solutions globally.



Nerland came to NS1 from Masergy, where, as managing director for EMEA, she was responsible for growing the region through direct and indirect channels by leading the go-to-market team to deliver on the value proposition of the organization. She was appointed to this role after having built the partner community as the director of channel at Masergy. Prior to this, she held a number of roles at TalkTalk Business, culminating in her appointment as account director for international carriers.

“Emily has extensive all-around experience leading teams for fast-growing companies and is an expert in developing and executing strategies that result in successful customer outcomes,” said Andy Hershey, chief revenue officer at NS1. “She understands the role our technology plays in digital transformation, and she will be instrumental in building and executing strategies to share our value proposition with partners and enterprise organizations across the world.”

As organizations’ network demands and complexity continue to increase, Nerland and her team will counsel companies with their current and future infrastructure problems and create opportunities to build secure, resilient, and dynamic networks.

“This is a pivotal moment to be taking up the reins as head of global sales at NS1,” said Nerland. “NS1’s innovation in automation, observability, and smart network control solutions offer exceptional benefits to companies globally. This presents a fantastic opportunity to help our customer base, and future clients, to meet their foundational networking and application infrastructure needs as part of their digitalization journey.”

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company’s innovative technology. NS1 delivers smart network control to optimize every digital interaction and enable customers to confidently exceed digital demand expectations. The NS1 Connect platform orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction, delivering immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award Winner, NS1 has more than 850 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

