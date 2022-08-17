NCQA to Host Largest Quality Conference in Its 32-Year History

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced it will host the 2022 Health Innovation Summit in Washington, DC from October 31 - November 3, 2022. At a time when health care organizations across the country are working to provide better and more equitable patient care, NCQA is convening more than 1,000 health care leaders, industry innovators, and policy makers for four days of thought-provoking keynotes, panel discussions, and peer learning to improve health care.

"We want to connect the best and brightest to discuss how the health care industry is redefining quality and using innovative approaches to advance health care quality and equity," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "NCQA is bringing together stakeholders from across the industry - health plans, care delivery organizations, health IT solutions providers, consultants, and government - to learn from each other and tackle some of today's greatest challenges. Together, we can develop solutions to evolve health care quality, make care more equitable, and forge strategies that enable success in value-based care."

The NCQA Health Innovation Summit aims to inspire quality-minded stakeholders and accelerate quality improvement. It will feature talks led by more than 140 dynamic speakers, one-of-a-kind education sessions, and a pavilion of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in digital health care. This intersection of payers, providers, and policy makers will engage health care professionals looking to explore data solutions and next-generation technologies that can improve health care quality.

The 2022 Summit will feature six agenda themes impacting and influencing health care quality:

Innovative Care Delivery - Examining how new modalities, devices, apps, and care settings are reshaping care delivery.

- Examining how new modalities, devices, apps, and care settings are reshaping care delivery. Equitable Health Care - Strategies for prioritizing and incorporating equity into plan operations and creating an infrastructure to narrow disparities and improve outcomes.

- Strategies for prioritizing and incorporating equity into plan operations and creating an infrastructure to narrow disparities and improve outcomes. Data & Digital - Sharing how leading organizations are collecting intelligence, visualizing insights, using AI automation, protecting privacy, and more.

- Sharing how leading organizations are collecting intelligence, visualizing insights, using AI automation, protecting privacy, and more. Breakthrough Innovation - Lessons learned from people and firms whose vision and ideas are reimagining health care.

- Lessons learned from people and firms whose vision and ideas are reimagining health care. Resiliency & Recovery - Exploring topics such as clinician burnout, mental health, patient behavioral health, and more that can help inspire health care professionals to reinvent health care delivery.

- Exploring topics such as clinician burnout, mental health, patient behavioral health, and more that can help inspire health care professionals to reinvent health care delivery. NCQA Programs and Research - Spotlighting the latest on NCQA products, programs, measures, and research to improve health care quality.

Event sponsors include AstraZeneca, The Helmsley Charitable Trust, Inovalon, Merck, and Stellar Health.

The 2022 Health Innovation Summit will take place in person at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC. Please visit www.ncqasummit.com for additional information about the event and to register to attend.

