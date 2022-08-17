Ceramic Tiles Market Size to expand tremendously USD 366.08 billion by 2029, progressing at a CAGR of over 6.5% with Rising Demand for Enhanced Home Interiors to Prove Beneficial for the Market Growth

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Ceramic Tiles Market. The Ceramic Tiles Market size is expected to reach USD 366.08 billion by 2029 from USD 207.7 billion in 2021. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.

Ceramic tile market growth is expected to be driven by residential replacement and new installation activities. Governments are providing low-cost housing, which is expected to support industry growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, a shift in consumer preference toward the use of ceramic tiles in homes is expected to fuel demand.

The high adoption rate of ceramic tiles in the interior construction industry, as well as the high revenue generation from floor tiles, are expected to drive growth in the global ceramic tiles market. The use of ceramic tiles for decorative walls is also expected to increase market share during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development

In April 2021, M S International Inc (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, wall tiles, countertops, and hardscaping products in North America, announced the expansion of the already extensive and ever-growing assortment of over 100 Q Premium Natural Quartz products. The launch included five of the newest, on-trend marbles-look quartz colors, representing lighter and darker tones to suit any style.

In February 2021, Atlas Concorde launched its new product line known as 'prism collection', comprising a spectrum of hand-crafted, unique, and colorful wall tiles for indoor and outdoor applications.

In June 2021, RAK Ceramics collaborated with French designer Patrick Norguet for a new product range called Valet, focusing on basic yet stylish floor and wall tiles fittings.

Ceramic Tiles Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Ceramic Tiles market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

– Increase in Sales Revenue

– Increased Demand from Developing Regions

– Rise in Popularity

– R&D Efforts

– Product Innovation and Offerings

– Higher Cost

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Grow at Highest Rate

The rising industrialization and urbanisation, as well as cost advantages, are the primary drivers of the ceramic tiles market in Asia-Pacific. China and India dominate the worldwide ceramic tile market in terms of volume. Government rules and procedures, such as tax perks and incentives, also enticed several key businesses to expand their operations in Asia-Pacific. China and India, as the world’s most populous countries, have seen an increase in the building and construction industries. This gives the market for ceramic tiles in the region a boost. India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam are fast emerging countries that play an important role in the ceramics industry.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size USD 366.08 billion by 2029 CAGR 6.5% (2022-2029) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Historical Data 2017 & 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD 366.08 billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Raw Material, By Product, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Mohawk Industries, Siam Cement Group, Grupo Lamosa, RAK Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics, Grupo Cedasa, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, Pamesa Ceramica, Grupo Fragnani, STN Ceramica and others. Key Market Opportunities Growing consumption of residential buildings, hospitals, and laboratories Key Market Drivers · Low maintenance



· High durability

Players to Focus on Maintaining a Diverse Product Portfolio

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on the launch of innovative products differing in style, design, size, and every aspect from the others. Therefore, vendors are making massive investments for the same to stand out in the competition and attract substantial ceramic tiles industry revenues in the forecast period. Some Players include Mohawk Industries, Siam Cement Group, Grupo Lamosa, RAK Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics, Grupo Cedasa, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, Pamesa Ceramica, Grupo Fragnani, STN Ceramica and others.

Key Market Segments: Global Ceramic Tiles Market

Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Porcelain

Glazed

Unglazed

Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Flooring

Internal Wall

External Wall

Others (Roof, Ceiling, Countertop)

Global Ceramic Tiles Market by End Use Sector, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends

Expanding Construction Sector is Helping the Market to Record More Revenue

Demand for ceramic tile is driven by expanding construction sector across the regions. Commercial and residential construction is on an expansion path in the majority of countries. The residential segment, which accounts for a greater share of the market, is recording more transactions with both new home construction and replacement and renovation construction. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the construction sector is facing several challenges, like the lack of investment, failure to finish the project on time, raw material shortage, lack of skilled labor, high operating costs, etc., and the sector is slowly returning to the growth track. The trend is anticipated to continue in the forecast period and help the ceramic tiles expand into a more niche market.

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year Growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

