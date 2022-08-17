Fast Simon Celebrates 100 Joint Merchants with Tapcart

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon, the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced 100 joint merchants with Tapcart, the no-code solution for turning a Shopify eCommerce store into a mobile app. This integration powers top-tier eCommerce apps with optimized search, smart collections and merchandising from Fast Simon. With the ability to browse products on an app quickly and easily, Tapcart mobile app customers can find the product they’re looking for as fast as they can type it. Merchants can also apply the entire suite of Fast Simon merchandising to the Tapcart channel.



Research shows that 51% of consumers prefer using mobile apps for shopping or browsing on mobile devices, and 91% of eCommerce traffic comes from mobile devices. Although mobile apps create more conversions than mobile browsers, many merchants struggle to create mobile-specific shopping experiences. Optimizing mobile apps is a critical component of an omnichannel mix.

“The Fast Simon and Tapcart integration is one of our most powerful features on the plug app. It has given us the ability to direct customers to the right products, and to merchandise the products we want to be featured. Having the right search engine is a critical part of any shopping app, and Fast Simon x Tapcart was able to provide that,” said Oday Alyatim, founder and CEO of Plug.tech.

The Fast Simon and Tapcart integration can help shoppers find what they want by displaying fast, relevant and personalized search results with smart collections and merchandising. Features and benefits include:

Advanced and Fast Search Generates Conversions, Boosts ROI - An app quickly populates suggested search items with relevant results to the details and information the shopper enters.

An app quickly populates suggested search items with relevant results to the details and information the shopper enters. Smart Collections and Filters Lead to Brand Loyalty - By giving shoppers a straight path to products they want and removing irrelevant results, merchants will enhance brand loyalty.

By giving shoppers a straight path to products they want and removing irrelevant results, merchants will enhance brand loyalty. Merchandising Collections to Inspire Shoppers - Merchants can use the entire suite of Fast Simon merchandising to control the assortment of collections and search results on the Tapcart channel to optimize inventory and sales.

“Mobile marketing is a channel that gives merchants full control over the end-to-end shopping experience — from the time the customer opens the app to the order completion process,” said Eric Netsch, co-founder and CEO of Tapcart. “By integrating Tapcart with Fast Simon’s AI technology, mobile app shoppers get best-in-class search merchandising, translating to stronger brand engagement, customer retention and conversions.”

“Consumers want simple, fast and customized shopping at their fingertips. Merchants who deliver a mobile experience that focuses on consumers’ intent and merchandising strategies will inspire customers to keep them coming back,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “Our integration with Tapcart is the wave of the future, making it easy for brands to build a scalable sales channel that will boost brand loyalty and conversion.”

For more information about the Fast Simon-Tapcart integration, visit https://www.fastsimon.com/technology/fast-simon-tapcart/.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Lord & Taylor and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics, and WooCommerce.

