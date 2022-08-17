Notification of Executive’s transaction with Matas shares

Company announcement no. 09 2022/23
Allerød, 17 August 2022
In accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Matas has received the following notification from Executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares.
This notification concerns Performance Shares Units granted to Executives on 17 August 2022 in accordance with Matas’ long-term incentive program, ref. company announcement no. 05 2022/23 of 23 June 2022.
See appendix for further information.
Contact
Frederikke Linde
Head of Investor Relations, tel. +45 60 62 60 87
Attachment