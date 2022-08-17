Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market to Surpass US$ 2,599.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bone growth stimulator market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,678.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market:

Increasing sports activities and resulting sport injuries are expected to boost growth of the global bone growth stimulator market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related injuries were recorded in high schools in the U.S. Furthermore, according to data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2020, employers reported 2.7 million injury and illness cases in private industry, down 5.7% from 2019. Injury cases declined to 2.1 million in 2020 from 2.7 million in 2019, while illness cases more than quadrupled to 544,600 cases in 2020.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global bone growth stimulator market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaboration and partnership by key players to enhance their market share. For instance, in December 2019, Bone Bank Allografts (BBA), a provider of regenerative medicine technologies, announced a partnership with Yankee Alliance, a group purchasing organization (GPO). The agreement covers BBA’s comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics that include surgical allograft options from traditional bone and soft tissues to specialty custom products for transplant.

Among product type, the Noninvasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators would be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. The noninvasive electrical bone growth stimulators is the fastest growing segment, owing to new product launches by key players in market. For instance, in December 2018, Zimmer Biomet, a medical device company, launched Biomet EBI Bone Healing System which is a non-invasive, nonsurgical, medical device intended to treat a fracture nonunion, failed fusion or congenital pseudarthrosis in the appendicular system.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global bone growth stimulator market include DJO LLC, Orthofix International N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Elizur, Bioventus LLC., Precyse Solutions LLC., Ossatec Benelux BV, Verve Consulting Inc., and IGEA S.p.A.

Market Segmentation:

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market, By Product Type: Non-invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators Capacitive coupling (CC) devices Pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) devices Combined magnetic field (CMF) devices Invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators Ultrasound Bone Growth Stimulators

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market, By Application: Trauma injury and Fractures Spinal Fusion Ontogenesis

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Orthopaedic Clinics Home Care

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







