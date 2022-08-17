The seed coating market is projected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seed Coating Market by Form, Additives, Process, Crop and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03655086/?utm_source=GNW





Seed coating has high demand in additives segment.



The seed coating market has been segmented based on additives into polymers, colorants, pellets, minerals/pumice, active ingredients, binders, and other additives. The polymer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, accounting for USD 651.3 million. It is among the fastest-growing additives segments, followed by colorants and active ingredients. Seed coatings are critical carriers of active ingredients, such as nutrients, protectants, and phytoactive promoters. Using seed coatings enhances the delivery of active ingredients in treated seeds. They not only minimize the on-farm activities by effectively binding components to the seed but also maintain environment-friendly standards.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 9.2% during the forecast period in the seed coating market.



The seed coating market in the Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% due to increased demand for high-quality crops, a decrease in arable lands, and an increase in the population. Companies in the seed industries are working on creating new innovative products to boost the growth of seeds by aiding in every stage of seed growth. The Asia Pacific seed coating market is competitive, with many domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Emphasis is given to the companies’ mergers, expansion, acquisition, partnership, and new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.



The break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2- 35% , Tier 3 – 55%

• By Designation: C level – 40%, Managers – 30%, Executives – 30%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW –15%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

• Clariant AG (Switzerland)

• Croda International plc (UK)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Sensient Techonolgies (US)

• Brettyoung Seeds Limited (Canada)

• Milliken Chemicals (US)

• Precision Laboratories (US)

• Germain Seed Technology Inc. (UK)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the seed coating market based on form, process, additive, active ingredient, crop type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global seed coating market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



