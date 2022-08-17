CERTIFi by Mercy College and Upright Education Partnership Expands Access to Career Accelerators Online and in the New York Area

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERTIFi by Mercy College and Upright Education today announced the formation of a partnership to offer award-winning career acceleration programs that prepare learners to land jobs in high-demand fields, including software development and user experience/user interface (UX/UI) design.

CERTIFi by Mercy College is the certification arm of a Mercy College division designed for students with or without college degrees to advance their skills and gain credentials vital in today's workforce. Upright Education is a nationally recognized provider of career-ready education programs that works with leading colleges and universities to close the skills gap.

Through this partnership, CERTIFi by Mercy College will offer direct-to-industry training for adults looking to upskill or switch careers and break into the fast-growing tech industry regardless of their employment background or education level.

"Mercy is excited to formalize our relationship with Upright Education, an industry leader, in creating short-term certificate programs that help learners improve upon their career success," said Brian Amkraut, vice president and general manager for the Division of Workforce Development and Community Outreach at Mercy College. "The programs we have developed will help meet the growing demand for skilled workers in the New York area by offering opportunities for individuals looking to change careers or looking to acquire skills to move up the ladder in their current industry."

The demand for skilled workers in New York City, where two of Mercy's three physical campuses are located, is at a nearly unmatched rate, with 85% of the city's companies planning to increase tech hiring and 87% expecting to hire tech talent locally as of 2021.

Courses are designed and scheduled to accommodate those interested in a career change. The curriculum will allow students to study in instructor-led courses in a full- or part-time capacity and provide a foundation of knowledge prior to the start of the program. There are no prerequisites required to enroll. Students will develop software development skills and credentials and will work on real-world projects. Upon successful completion of the 12-week program, graduates will earn a certificate of completion from CERTIFI by Mercy College.

"Upright's partnership with CERTIFi by Mercy College reflects the continued effort to expand access to education programs that lead to job outcomes," says Benny Boas, Upright's chief executive officer. "There are plenty of options available for New Yorkers to get tech training but nearly none are focused on credentialing diverse populations and making an impact in local communities. CERTIFi by Mercy College is a concentrated effort to provide adults from all walks of life an opportunity to participate in the new skilled labor economy."

All CERTIFi by Mercy College Bootcamps powered by Upright are synchronous online courses, meaning students will be learning alongside peers and professional instructors in an immersive online classroom. Classes are hosted via Skype or Zoom and take place during regularly scheduled sessions.

