OKX salutes the HODLers

OKX has released a video ‘celebrating the HODLers’

With more users HODLing their crypto than liquidated during previous bear markets, OKX is paying homage to those who are maintaining their conviction in the markets

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has released a video paying homage to those who continue to show faith in the crypto markets by ‘HODLing’. The video features tweets about holding crypto and is entitled ‘ Celebrating the HODLers ’.

With CryptoSlate reporting that 65% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has not moved in the past 12 months, the current market downturn is distinguished from previous low periods by the conviction that investors are demonstrating for both BTC and the broader crypto market.

HODLers ‘make’ the crypto markets in more than one way. In addition to providing the crucial liquidity needed to allow the market to operate, their belief allows the price of crypto to remain in the hands of the community.

OKX offers a broad range of products ideally suited to HODLers. One such offering is OKX Earn , which allows users to take advantage of 160+ offers and lend their HODL coins to take advantage of 10%+ APY, among other things. OKX has also recently added SOL Staking to its Earn platform.

About OKX

OKX is a leading crypto trading app, and a Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers in over 180 international markets, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app of choice for investors and professional traders globally.

Since 2017, OKX has served a global community of people who share a common interest in participating in a new financial system that is designed to be a level playing field for everyone. We strive to educate people on the potential of crypto markets and how to invest and trade responsibly. Beyond the OKX trading app, the OKX Wallet is our latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.