The Global Nutrigenomics Market is expected to grow by $ 690.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the nutrigenomics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cost of medical treatment, growing investments by government and private stakeholders, and the rising number of health-conscious people.

The nutrigenomics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The nutrigenomics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Obesity

• Cardiovascular diseases

• Cancer research



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for training in and awareness of nutrigenomics technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the nutrigenomics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing approval of grants and increasing prevalence of obesity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on nutrigenomics market covers the following areas:

• Nutrigenomics market sizing

• Nutrigenomics market forecast

• Nutrigenomics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nutrigenomics market vendors that include BASF SE, Cell Logic Pty Ltd, Cura Integrative Medicine, DNA Life, Fagron NV, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genetic Healing, Genova Diagnostics Inc., Greenarray, Holistic Health International LLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Metagenics Inc., My DNA Health Ltd., NutriFit Canada, Nutrigenomix Inc., ORIG3N Inc., Preventine Life Care, The Gene Box, and Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Also, the nutrigenomics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

