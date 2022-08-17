Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market is Predicted to Grow at a Notable CAGR during 2022-2031; Rising Carbon Emission and Increasing Climatic Concerns Among Masses to Boost Growth - Research Nester

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market Size:

The global climate resilient technologies market is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period. The ability of the climate to anticipate, mitigate, and adapt to the effects of human activity on the environment is known as climate resilience. Technologies that are climate resilient help the climate prepare for and recover from extreme events while reducing the environmental harm inflicted by daily human activity. The market is predicted to expand as a result of people's increasing environmental consciousness and climate concerns due to the rising negative impact of climate. An additional 250 000 deaths per year are anticipated by the World Health Organization as a result of famine, malaria, diarrhea, and heat stress due to climate change between 2030 and 2050.

Moreover, the rising funding into innovations and initiatives by the governments for sustainable climate and climate resilience technologies across the world are predicted to boost the market growth over the ensuing years. For instance, a flagship project of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience has a portfolio of adaptation projects totaling USD 1 billion spread across 28 countries, including investments in technological infrastructure and Nature-based Solutions in coastal areas in several countries.

Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest share of the revenue

Agriculture end-use segment to dominate the revenue graph

SMEs enterprise segment remains prominent in the enterprise size segment

Increasing Carbon Emission and Rising Automotive Business to Boost Market Growth

When carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere as a result of human action or process, it produces carbon emissions, one type of greenhouse gas emission. The increasing carbon emissions across the globe are estimated to drive the market growth as in terms of quantity, they represent the most major sort of emission. According to the data by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), in 2020, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions amounted to 5,222 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

In addition to this, the rising automotive industry and increasing sales of automobiles are predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period considering the enormous energy consumption in the automotive industry. In addition, as cars account for a sizable portion of carbon emissions, the market is expected to expand even further over the ensuing years. A normal passenger car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) each year, and it is estimated that every gallon of fuel burned creates about 8,887 grams of CO2. Further, the ongoing efforts of automobile industries to create sustainable solutions to reduce carbon emission is predicted to boost the market growth.

Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market: Regional Overview

The global climate resilient technologies market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Climate Awareness to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The climate resilient technologies market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness amongst the countries, mainly China, Japan, and India. According to a World Bank analysis, Japan's per-capita carbon emissions decreased from 9.9 metric tons in 2013 to 8.8 metric tons in 2018. Moreover, the region’s growing industrial sector and rising sales of automobiles are also predicted to spur market growth throughout the projected period.

Increasing Cost of Climate Disasters to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The market in North America is estimated to gain the largest market share over the forecast period owing to rising climatic concerns amongst the people and increasing government and non-government organization’s efforts to reduce carbon footprints. Moreover, the increasing climate disasters in the region which disrupt business operations, overall economy, and homes & personal property, along with the rising burden of managing these climate disasters are anticipated to accelerate market growth during the forecast period. For instance, one in three Americans experienced the effects of extreme weather in 2021 alone. Over the past five years, climate-related disasters from extreme weather have caused an additional $600 billion in material and financial losses.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market, Segmentation by End-User

Agriculture Transportation Energy & Utilities Healthcare Others



Among these, on account of the increasing usage of climate-resilient agriculture (CRA), the agricultural segment is predicted to have a substantial market share during the course of the forecast period. To attain long-term productivity gains, CRA comprises harnessing natural resources that are already available sustainably and with the aid of technologies. Additionally, the efforts to combat the rising index for food scarcity and hunger across the world is estimated to boost the segment growth over the forthcoming years. One of the assessments indicates that more than 19 million people in the west and central Africa may experience food insecurity, putting the possibility of reaching Zero Hunger by 2030 in jeopardy.

Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size

SMEs Large Enterprises



Among these, the SMEs (small & medium-sized enterprise) segment is estimated to grab the largest market share over the forecast period as they are adopting climate resilient technologies at a rising rate to promote the sustainable business model and to lessen carbon emission. Moreover, the increasing number of SMEs across the globe is predicted to boost segment growth during the upcoming years. It was noticed that SMEs account for more than about 55% of all jobs globally and almost 95% of all enterprises. In emerging economies, the GDP contribution from formal SMEs is estimated to reach over 42%.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global climate resilient technologies market that are profiled by Research Nester are 3M Company, Alfa Laval AB, Cummins Power Generation Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Gro Intelligence, Inc., NCX Inc., TerraFuse, Inc., Climate AI, Climavision Operating LLC, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market

In November 2019, Cummins Inc. unveiled its environmental sustainability strategy, which includes goals based on science that is on par and it intends to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In October 2021, Wildfire AI was launched by Terrafuse AI, to analyze and reduce the escalating property risk from wildfires in California, Wildfire AI is the first to use daily climate intelligence and predictive modelling for the general public.





