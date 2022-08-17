The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 8.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.54% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756635/?utm_source=GNW

88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.54% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increased focus on energy management and green initiatives, an increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers, and reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning.

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Asset and capacity management

• Energy management

• Power and cooling management

• Network management



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the high adoption of IoT, in-built sensors, and edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of hybrid IT infrastructure and increased use of analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market covers the following areas:

• Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market sizing

• Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market forecast

• Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

