Surgical Scissors Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 501 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical scissors market is projected to reach a value of US$ 501 Mn by the end of 2032, with sales growing at a slow rate of CAGR 2.9% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Surgical scissors market is predicted to reach an estimated US$ 367.3 Mn in 2022. These scissors make for easy sterilization and can endure intense heat and radiation which bodes well for future market prospects of surgical scissors.



Surgical scissors are used in different surgical procedures and is used for precise cuts and incisions. The market for surgical scissors is witnessing steady growth due to an increasing number of people opting for surgical procedures. Rising incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases like cancer and obesity also contribute to target market expansion. Besides, heightened road and traffic accidents, consequent hospitalization fuel the market.

An upsurge in the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures also propels the market growth. Advances in minimally invasive surgical techniques and sophisticated surgical methods are rising in popularity. Manufacturers are producing scissors with eye rings utilizing computer-aided modeling. This, too, aids market expansion. Additionally, emergence of enhanced surgical scissors with greater strength and adaptability also improve market possibilities.

Besides, demand for cost effective and robust surgical instruments, growing geriatric population who are in need of various surgical procedures are some other factors that positively influence the surgical scissors market. However, fear of infection due to contaminated scissor may impede market growth.

“Increasing surgical procedures coupled with introduction of enhanced surgical equipment will likely supplement market growth of surgical scissors over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and introduction of improved surgical scissors to boost market possibilities.

Fear of contamination might impede market growth.

Reusable surgical scissors is one of the best performing market segments.

North America accounts for about 33.6% of the global market.

Asia Pacific region holds 29.7% of the overall market.





Competitive Landscape

KLS Martin LP, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Scanlan International, Lamidey Noury Medical, DTR Medical Ltd, Purple Surgical International Ltd, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation among others are some of the major players in the surgical scissors market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Existence of both well-known established players and start-ups make up for a highly competitive market. These market players are focusing on upgrading their existing products as well as developing new and innovative products thereby expanding their product portfolios. Newer businesses in the market may engage in partnerships and collaborations with regional players to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into the Surgical Scissors Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global surgical scissors market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on material type (steel, ceramic, tungsten, titanium, others), product type (reusable surgical scissors, disposable surgical scissors), end-users (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, home care settings, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on regional growth, North America surgical scissors market is expected to account for about 33.6% of the global market. Presence of a great number of medical centers and enhanced healthcare infrastructure is supplementing the growth of the regional market. A major force of growth is the U.S. market as this market records a rise in the demand of the target product in many states across the country. The U.S. market is predicted to present lucrative opportunities to established market players over the assessment period.

The surgical scissors market in the Asia Pacific region holds 29.7% of the overall market. This growth can be attributed to the existence of a large patient pool as well as the rising number of surgical operations. Additionally, favourable government regulations in countries like China and India are expected to make this region the fastest growing market in terms of sales of surgical scissors over the forecast period

As per the latest study by FMI, based on segmentation, reusable surgical scissors are expected to lead the market growth over the assessment period owing to the benefits of being sterilized and reused

Key Segments in the Surgical Scissors Market

By Material Type:

Steel

Ceramic

Tungsten

Titanium

Others





By Product Type:

Reusable surgical scissors

Disposable surgical scissors

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centres

Clinics

Home care settings

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





