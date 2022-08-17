Homeland Security Market Size Hit $275.5Bn, Globally, by 2028 Growing at 6.5% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Homeland Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By End User (Public Security and Private Security) and Security Type (Border Security, Mass Transit Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, and Others) and Geography” The global homeland security market growth is driven by Rise in Severe cyberattacks and growing number of airports and air passenger traffic globally is influencing the demand for aviation security solutions. The total flight departures also increased by 30% across the globe.





Request Sample PDF Brochure of Homeland Security Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000137/







Market Size Value in US$ 188.99 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 275.50 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 180 No. Tables 54 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered End User, and Security Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Homeland Security Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Elbit Systems, IBM Corporation, Leidos, Thales Group, Teledyne Flir LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Textron Systems, and General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. are among the key homeland security market players profiled in the report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major homeland security market players strategize their growth.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000137/







In May 2021, Elbit Systems Ltd. was awarded a US$ 69 million contract to supply Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities to a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be delivered over a period of three years.

In April 2022, Lockheed Martin and Intel Corporation started leveraging their expertise in technology and communications to bring together innovative 5G-capable solutions, enabling faster and more decisive actions for 21st-century security.

Based on geography, the homeland security market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate with largest homeland security market share in 2022. Further, the United States country is expected to dominate with largest homeland security market share in North America in 2022.

The rising government expenditure to procure innovative and technologically advanced security solutions across airports, coastal borders, land borders, and critical infrastructures is contributing to the market's growth. For instance, in June 2022, the US Department of Homeland Security and Federal Protective Service offered a contract to Constellis to provide protective security officer services for the St. Elizabeth complex.





Have Questions? Speak to Analyst at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000137







Additionally, the presence of many homeland security market players in the region is further contributing to the North America homeland security market growth. Some of the major North American homeland security market players include IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leidos, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Textron Systems, and General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

Developing and developed nations have experienced a rise in cyber attacks over the years. The adoption of digitalization across all industries and commercial sectors across the globe has resulted in organizations adopting cloud storage solutions, which have led to the easy availability of important business documents on the internet. This has influenced the rise in cyber attacks across the globe. Some of the recent cyber attacks that led to huge losses faced by organizations are as follows:

In May 2021, the colonial pipeline, which is the largest fuel pipeline in the US, faced a cyber-attack that disrupted fuel supplies to 12 US states for several days. This attack made the company shut down its entire operations for damage control and to stop further severity.

In May 2021, Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) department faced a ransomware cyber-attack for US$ 20 million. The attack led to the cancellation of all outpatient appointments and the mismanagement of patients across hospitals. The health sector had to shut down its IT systems temporarily to prevent further damage.





Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Homeland Security Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000137/







Most countries do not have separate homeland security bodies or agencies to look after homeland security operations, which is one of the major challenges faced by this market. Such countries have governments that regulate and are responsible for homeland security operations and procurement of technologies. Additionally, developing and underdeveloped nations have a low budget for homeland security. Countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and majority of African countries are economically backward. They are focusing on improving the standard of living of their population and have a low budget for both military and homeland security expenditures. These factors are contributing to the low adoption rate of security solutions, thereby restraining the homeland security market growth.





Homeland Security Market: End User Overview

Based on end user, the homeland security market is bifurcated into public security and private security. The public security segment is expected to dominate the homeland security market in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the rising investments by governments and regulatory bodies in a country's homeland security operations. For instance, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is one of the major regulatory bodies that regulates and handles all types of homeland security solutions and services adoption for different forces such as federal agencies, border security forces, marine patrol divisions, and intercity security agencies.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Homeland Security Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000137/















Browse Adjoining Reports:

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Components (Solution, Services); End Use (Cyber Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering, Critical Infrastructure Security, Risk and Emergency Services, Border Security, Others) and Geography

Defense Cyber Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Solution (Data Protection Management, Incident Response Management, Cyber Analytics and Threat Detection Solutions); Component (Product, Solution, Service and Support); Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud) and Geography

Maritime Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology Type (Surveillance and Tracking, Screening and Scanning, Detectors, Weather Monitoring, Geographic Information System, Communication, Others); Services (Training, Consulting, Maintenance and Support, Risk Assessment and Investigation, Others); Application (Port and Critical Infrastructure Security, Coastal Surveillance, Vessel Security); End-User (Military, Coast Guards, Government Agencies, Others) and Geography

Security Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering (Product, Services); End-user (Commercial, Residential, Government and Education, Transportation, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utility, Others) and Geography

Security as a Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Service), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others), and Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others)

Security Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Solutions, Service); Solution (Network Security Analytics, Web Security Analytics, End Point Security Analytics, Others); Deployment (On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government and Defense, Consumer Goods and Retail, Others) and Geography

Security Control Room Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Displays/Video Walls, KVM Switches, Software, Services); Application (Public Safety, Corporate Safety, Industrial Safety); Vertical (Utility and Telecom, Transportation, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Mining and Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

Cloud Security Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution (Data Loss Protection, Email Protection, Web Security, Cloud IDS/IPS, Network Security, Encryption Services, Cloud IAM); Service (Implementation and Maintenance, Training and Certification); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government and Military, Commercial, Others) and Geography

Digital Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Components and Applications

Data Center Security Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Services); Industries (BFSI, Healthcare, Energy, Information Technology and Telecom, Government) and Geography

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: