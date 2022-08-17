Global Virtual Client Computing Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~23% during 2022-2031; Increasing Adoption of Digital Workplace Services and Rising Usage of Mobile Devices to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Virtual Client Computing Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Virtual Client Computing Market Size:

The global virtual client computing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~23% over the forecast period. The market's expansion can be primarily ascribed to the increasing acceptance of digital workplace services and high spending on IT services as a result of an increase in the demand for enhanced information security and streamlined IT administration in workplaces all over the world. It was observed that the current rates for managed IT services in the United States as of March 2020 range from USD101 to USD151 per person per month. In terms of consultation and advanced security solutions, the cost per person could reach USD201–USD251 a month. In addition to this, the use of digital transformation strategies and cloud computing are increasing as a result of organizations getting more involved in data collection to grow their enterprises. In turn, this is anticipated to fuel market expansion in the ensuing years. For instance, in 2021, revenue from cloud computing exceeded USD 390 billion. More businesses are becoming aware of how critical technology investment is to the success and expansion of their overall operations and this increasing awareness is estimated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3984

Global Virtual Client Computing Market: Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific region gains the significant market share

IT & telecom segment to dominate the revenue graph

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution segment remains prominent

Growing Adoption of Mobile Devices and Rising Investment in Technology Advancements to Boost Market Growth

The market is anticipated to benefit greatly from the growing trend of using mobile devices and collaboration tools to connect with colleagues in other locations and devices. The most recent data predict that around 5 billion individuals, or over 62 percent of the world's population, were online in 2021. The number of people accessing the internet has increased by around 18% since 2019 to an estimated 850 million people. In addition to this, the rising demand for other smart devices mainly computers and laptops to perform daily work tasks and for routine usage at home is estimated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/virtual-client-computing-market/3984

Moreover, the market's expansion can be attributed to increasing investments by leading market players and many key organizations in cutting-edge technology and innovations to enhance the products and client experiences. For instance, investments in innovation were at an all-time high and, in 2019, R&D grew at an exceptional rate of 8.5 percent. Additionally, the continual efforts of market players to make it more user-friendly and the establishment of affordable and competitive rates across the globe are predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Virtual Client Computing Market: Regional Overview

The virtual client computing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Numbers 0f Small and Medium Enterprises to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing rate of virtual client computing adoption in the region's data centers and BPOs. Additionally, the market expansion in the region is predicted to be fueled by the increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses and significant foreign investments in cutting-edge technology. It was noticed that small and medium-sized enterprises, which make up a total of 97 percent of all businesses and 69 percent of the work population in a country, are a major driver in growing Asia's economies. Additionally, the rising usage of smart devices, backed by the growing population in the region is predicted to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of Virtual Client Computing Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3984

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies to Drive Growth in the North America Region

On the other hand, the market in North America is anticipated to gain the largest market share during the projection period owing to the region's established IT infrastructure and increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies in the region’s manufacturing and banking sectors. For instance, in February 2022, U.S. Bank announced a significant investment in updating its technological base by choosing Microsoft Azure as its principal cloud service provider for U.S. Bank apps. using cloud computing to power the majority of its infrastructure and application portfolio Additionally, the presence of key market players and their rising significant investment in technological advancements in the region are predicted to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).





For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3984

Global Virtual Client Computing Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry

BFSI Retail Healthcare Manufacturing IT & Telecom



Given the great scalability and cost-effectiveness of virtual client computing, the IT & telecom segment is predicted to have the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the growing usage of digital content-related technologies including the internet of things (IoT), which is projected to increase demand for virtual client solutions throughout the vertical. In addition, rising corporate investments in digitalization, information technology, and telecommunication, backed by cost-cutting are anticipated to support the segment's growth in the future. It is believed that with 1.16 billion subscribers, India is currently the second-largest telecommunication market in the world and has experienced rapid expansion in recent years as stated by India Brand Equity Foundation.

Global Virtual Client Computing Market, Segmentation by Solution

Virtual User Sessions (VUS) Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Terminal Services



Out of these, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment is estimated to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period as the use of virtual machines lowers the costs associated with desktop hardware upgrades year over year while also improving security and extending greater control over IT. For instance, to speed up channel partners' conversion to service integrators, Fujitsu introduces a new Virtual Desktop-as-a-Service platform, in 2019. It will allow Fujitsu's channel partners and service providers to fully utilize the company's strengths to expand an annuity-based business without taking on any upfront risk and instead put their attention on developing their business skills and integrating their services as opposed to maintaining a technology stack.

Global Virtual Client Computing Market, Segmentation by Deployment

On-Premise Cloud



Few of the well-known market leaders in the global virtual client computing market that are profiled by Research Nester are Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Ericom Software, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., NEC Corporation, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Unidesk Corporation, and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-3984

Recent Developments in the Global Virtual Client Computing Market

In February 2022, using the Ericom ZTEdge Cloud Security platform, Cetra Technology, a prominent provider of IT services, will henceforth provide cloud-based security services to its clients.

In June 2022, in order to assist clients in achieving robust security for both modern and classic applications across multi-cloud settings, VMware Inc. announced substantial updates to its distinctive lateral security capabilities.





Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

On-Glass Antenna for Connected Vehicles Market Segmentation by Connection Technology (3G, 4G, and 5G); by Antenna Type (Broadcasting Antenna, Communication Antenna, and Intelligent Antenna); by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Segmentation by Component (Solutions [Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Others], Services [Professional Services, Managed Services]); by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud); by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises); by End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defence, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) Market Segmentation by Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises); by End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Managed Security Services Market Segmentation by Solution Type (Identity & Access Management, Firewall Management, Intrusion Detection & Prevention, Distributed Denial of Services, Endpoint Security, Unified Threat Management, Secured Information & Event Management); by Security Type (Managed Application Security, Managed Cloud Security, Managed Endpoint Security); by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud); by Enterprise Size; by End-User – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation by Component (Solutions, Services); by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises); by Application (LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, IoT & M2M, MPN & MVNO, BWA); by End User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031





About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919