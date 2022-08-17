Free Online Learning in South Carolina Allows Students to Thrive in a Self-Paced Educational Environment

Chapin, SC, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chapin, S.C. — When COVID-19 stormed the world, the transition to remote learning was challenging for many school districts that were unprepared to move online, but this was not the case for students who attended Odyssey Online Learning. With self-paced modules, constant one-on-one support from educators, and an online presence since 2009, Odyssey Online Learning has allowed South Carolina students in grades 9-12 to learn at a self-guided pace that can conform to a variety of different lifestyles in a way a traditional school cannot. For those interested in pursuing online learning in the 2022-2023 school year, Odyssey is excited to announce its enrollment is live right now until November.



While many were jaded by remote learning in 2020, the truth of the matter is that students can thrive when the right resources, preparation, and guidance are available. Odyssey Online Learning has prided itself on providing these resources since its inception in 2009, allowing a unique learning model for different lifestyles at zero cost to earn a South Carolina accredited high school diploma.

Educators at Odyssey Online Learning are committed to student success and offer one-on-one instruction as needed through its Student Engagement Model (SEM). This model ensures students' needs are customized by a direct mentor who monitors progress, performance, and pace, providing extra resources and virtual meetings as necessary. Mentorship of this caliber is often not possible in the traditional school system, especially in under-funded districts throughout South Carolina.

Thousands of students from various backgrounds have benefited from Odyssey Online Learning. Since coursework is self-paced and can be accessed in any location with Wi-Fi, it is a fantastic option for those who:

Struggle to keep up in school

Excel in school and want a fast track to college

Suffer from health issues and miss school regularly

Have social anxiety and prefer individualized settings

Are athletes/professionals who may be pursuing their hobbies at a near professional level

Have abnormal work schedules

Travel often with family

Come from a district lacking resources

And more!

If you are a student looking for an online alternative or a parent who is seeking out options for your child, Odyssey Online Learning is dedicated to providing a learning environment that meets the individual needs of each student. Enrollment is open now and getting enrolled is an easy five-step process. While enrollment is offered all year-round, the 2022-2023 school year enrollment period will close on September 30th, 2022, and spring applications will open on October 3rd, 2022. To learn more, visit Odyssey Online Learning’s website and keep up with news via Facebook.

