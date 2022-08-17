The Global Satellite Modem Market is expected to grow by $ 157.73 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Modem Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445204/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the satellite modem market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance offshore communication, the growing need for satellite systems in the 5G ecosystem, and the rising demand for Internet connectivity in rural areas.

The satellite modem market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The satellite modem market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Communications

• IP trucking

• Tracking and monitoring



By Type

• MCPC

• SCPC



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high preference for MEO and LEO over geo satellites as one of the prime reasons driving the satellite modem market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing need to integrate satellite communication into autonomous cars and the evolution of frequency bands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the satellite modem market covers the following areas:

• Satellite modem market sizing

• Satellite modem market forecast

• Satellite modem market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite modem market vendors that include Amplus Communication Pte Ltd., Applied Satellite Technology Ltd., AYECKa Ltd., Baylin Technologies Inc., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Datum Systems Inc, EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., NovelSat, ORBCOMM Inc., SATCOM Services Corp., SatExpander, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., skyDSL Global GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., THISS Technologies Pte Ltd., Thuraya Telecommunications Co., Viasat Inc., and WORK Microwave GmbH. Also, the satellite modem market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________