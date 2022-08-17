Asimily Ranks No. 170 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , a leading risk management platform for IoT devices and web-connected equipment, today announced it has ranked No. 170 in Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The designation places Asimily as the third -fastest-growing company within the Inc. 5000’s security category .



“The healthcare industry—across medical, diagnostic, life sciences, and pharmaceutical organizations—continues to accelerate the use of web-connected devices and equipment,” said Kelly Kuebelbeck, Senior Director, Growth Marketing, Asimily. “While the modernization benefits of the IoMT are clear, continually ensuring device security and compliance has been especially challenging. Legacy tools that aren’t built for healthcare systems have led to costly breaches, and the unique vulnerabilities and risk profiles inherent to the IoMT demand a solution built for the job. Asimily has continued to expand our platform to stay on top of the evolving security needs within the healthcare industry. This has led to sharp rises in both our customer count and the volume of connected devices that we help protect, and we’re proud to see this growth lead to our high position in this year’s Inc. 5000.”

The revenue-growth-based recognition from Inc. Magazine adds to several recent awards Asimily has earned for its security solutions. Among its most recent accolades are the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (for IoT Security and Healthcare Security), the Globee Cyber Security Awards (for IoT Security), the SC Awards (for IIoT Security), the Cyber Defense Magazine Global Infosec Awards (for Healthcare IoT Security), and the IoT Evolution Product of the Year Awards (for Innovation in IoT).

“We put product first and have been laser-focused on ensuring our customer success—and those have been the reasons behind our company’s growth over the last several years,” said Mike McDermott, VP Sales, Asimily. “We are proud of our great team members and grateful to our partners and customers for their support.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for medical, diagnostic, life sciences, and pharmaceutical companies in the healthcare industry. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across a healthcare organization, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors healthcare organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure medical, laboratory, IoT/OT, and IT equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe.

