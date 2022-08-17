The Global Online Survey Software Market is expected to grow by $ 3.72 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Survey Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821798/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the online survey software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of online survey software among SMBs, a rise in the volume of e-commerce transactions, and the proliferation of government surveys.

The online survey software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The online survey software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• retail

• financial services

• healthcare

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• the Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the online survey software market growth during the next few years. Also, the evolution of eye-tracking technology and the emergence of mobile survey tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online survey software market covers the following areas:

• Online survey software market sizing

• Online survey software market forecast

• Online survey software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online survey software market vendors that include Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Survey Inc., IdWeb Srl, LimeSurvey GmbH, Medallia Inc., Methods Group LLC, Momentive Global Inc., Outside Software Inc., QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SmartSurvey Ltd., SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Planet LLC, SurveySparrow Inc., Toluna Group Ltd., TYPEFORM SL, WorldAPP Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the online survey software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

