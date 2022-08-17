The Global Automation Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 3.58 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213373/?utm_source=GNW

58 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. Our report on the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing regulatory compliance, gradual recovery in upstream activities, and a rise in global demand for oil and gas.

The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape.



The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

By Solution

• SCADA

• DCS

• PLC

• MES



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing importance of big data analytics and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next few years. Also, the shift from on-premises to cloud-based systems and the virtualization of DCS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry covers the following areas:

• Automation solutions market sizing

• Automation solutions market forecast

• Automation solutions market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry vendors that include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

