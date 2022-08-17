Oklahoma, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new cannabis research and development facility is under construction in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that has goals to revolutionize our understanding of the plan by examining the interaction of genetics with the light recipe under which it is grown. GP Medicinal Research plans to use Revolution Micro’s Avici Programmable Spectrum LEDs to advance plant morphology research and cultivate specified strains with precise and reliable chemical profiles.



The process by which plants respond to different colors of light is called photomorphogenesis, and it can control everything from plant height and shape to the chemical expression of the finished product. Many researchers are interested in this effect, with some studying which light recipes make plants produce the highest concentration of desired and often expensive compounds used in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.



Growers have known for a long time that different strains have different temperature, nutritional and trimming needs, and that is absolutely the case with spectrum as well. There is no perfect light recipe for cannabis; each strain has unique situations under which it best performs. As cannabis becomes an increasingly popular form of medicine for everything from pain management to autism and cancer, the drive to produce potent product with reliable chemical profiles is key. This facility will advance the industry’s understanding of how individual strains respond to different wavelengths of light to increase our ability to create reliable products.



GP Medicinal Research is run by Darnell Vitatoe, an Air Force veteran and chemist. With his background in chemistry and math, he plans to research spectrometry and morphology and capture data on how different strains respond to changes in spectra.



“The thing I’m most excited about is using spectrometry to fully express each strain's potential in color, appearance, and terpene and THC-V content. We’re also looking for other cannabinoids such as THC-V.”



THC-V is a cannabinoid known for its energizing effects and is in high demand and relatively scarce compared to other cannabinoids. Hunting for specific terpene and cannabinoid profiles such as high THC-V strains is exactly what GP Medicinal Research aims to do, and they plan to use programmable spectrum LEDs to do it.



GP Medicinal Research is excited to be using Revolution Microelectronics Avici LEDs for this new project and all projects going forward. The Avici series’ programmable spectrum is the perfect tool to study crop steering on this level, and looks forward to not only enhancing research, but also growing potent, flavorful, unique product for the Oklahoma market. The first building in the project is already up, construction is moving, and GP Medicinal Research plans to have plants in the ground in October, and be breaking ground on the second building by the end of the year.

