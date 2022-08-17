TWIN LIGHTS RIDE CELEBRATES ITS 20TH YEAR OF BRINGING AREA CYCLISTS TOGETHER FOR FOOD, FUN, AND BIKING

Highlands, NJ, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the days growing shorter and summer winding down, many people are looking to savor the last weeks of the season by getting outside and taking advantage of what coastal New Jersey has to offer. Luckily, the Twin Lights Ride is back on Saturday, September 17 and celebrating its 20th year of bringing nearly 3,000 riders together from the Tri-State Area and beyond for a day of recreational cycling, fun, and the best food around Highlands, NJ.

Named after the famed Navesink Twin Lights up the hill from Huddy Park in Highlands, and showcasing the Garden State, the Twin Lights Ride continues to be a favorite for local cyclists and visitors from around the country. Five routes ranging from 15 to 100 miles run along the picturesque Jersey Shore, over rolling hills, past beautiful horse ranches, before winding up at a Finish Festival, where participants can grab a complimentary t-shirt, commemorative medal, and food from local vendors.

Regardless of which route riders choose, everyone can expect a free breakfast, fully stocked rest areas, live music, friendly staff and volunteers, bike rentals from Unlimited Biking, and more.

“If you’re looking for a perfect day out with friends and family, the Twin Lights Ride is a wonderful way to wrap up the summer,” said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York. “And we’re celebrating 20 years of bringing local riders and out-of-towners together in New Jersey, so there’s going to be a great big party in Huddy Park to greet participants when they finish.”

Also featured this year is a kids’ ride, offering little ones the chance to experience the Twin Lights Ride – just on a smaller scale. Bike New York will additionally host a Learn to Ride class and kids’ crafting activities, so local families and kids of all ages can share in the fun!

Registration fees from the Twin Lights Ride help fund Bike New York’s educational programming and bike advocacy efforts year-round. To find out more about the ride and to register, visit https://www.bike.nyc/events/twin-lights-ride.

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. Bike New York teaches bike education and safety skills to 30,000 kids and adults each year. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Discover Hudson Valley and the Twin Lights Ride. www.bike.nyc

Attachment