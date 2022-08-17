Valiant Announces Inaugural Valiant Charity Golf Classic

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services and The Valiant Foundation (also referred to as “the Foundation”) are excited to announce the inaugural Valiant Charity Golf Classic, which will be held on Oct. 27, 2022 at Lansdowne Golf Resort in Leesburg, Va., with a Pairings Party and Executive Cocktail Party to precede the event on Oct. 26. The Golf Classic will benefit the Valiant Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) which was founded in 2019 to provide financial support to veterans- and disaster relief-focused charitable agencies. All proceeds of the tournament will benefit the Foundation and these deserving causes.



“We’re looking forward to hosting the first annual Valiant Charity Golf Classic and spending a great day on the golf course for a good cause,” Greg Foley, Valiant’s Vice President of Contracts and Executive Sponsor of the event, said. “In addition to the standard trophies and awards, we’ll also have a hole-in-one contest with a chance to win a new car, contests to win up to $5,000 cash, and a Pairings Party the evening before. This is a great way to give back, and we’re excited to support the Foundation and these important causes.”

Individuals or companies who are interested in sponsoring or playing in the event can visit https://www.onevaliant.com/golf-classic or email golfclassic@onevaliant.com to learn more.

“Valiant has a proud legacy of giving back to the causes our people are passionate about, and the Foundation will enable us to do even more for those in need,” John Hart, Valiant’s Chief Growth Officer and President of the Valiant Foundation, said. “We hope our friends, partners, and other stakeholders across the industry will join us at the first of many Valiant Charity Golf Classics.”

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com , and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About the Valiant Foundation

The Valiant Foundation is a Virginia-registered 501 (c) (3) which was founded in 2019 to provide financial support to veterans- and disaster relief-focused charitable agencies. The Foundation is funded by contributions from Valiant, The GC Companies, individuals, and through fundraisers and other special events.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Director of Marketing & Communications

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com