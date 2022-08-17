Luna Market Launches Insomnia Labs, a Web3 Advertising & Technology Company Dedicated to Bringing the World’s Biggest Brands Into the Metaverse

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna Market , a metaverse advertising and technology agency, has rebranded to Insomnia Labs, a web3 advertising and technology company focused on bringing the world’s biggest brands into the metaverse. The rebrand reflects the growing demand for the company’s unique and successful web3-centered brand-building, with clients including Under Armour, L’Oreal and WPP.



Started by digital-first entrepreneurs in their early twenties, the founders of Insomnia Labs are experts in web3 and understand the latest technologies and trends. As Luna Market, the company became widely-known for helping to build popular, interoperable, utility-based NFTs (non fungible tokens). For example, the company’s work with Curry Brands and Under Armour remains one of the world’s most innovative and scaled NFT campaigns, with the recent launch of basketball-inspired NFTs – or NF3s – linked to Stephen’s on-court performance during this year’s NBA playoffs.

Now, as Insomnia Labs, the company is expanding its offerings to provide a full suite of advertising and technology services to help brands achieve their goals in the metaverse. Insomnia Labs launches fully digital campaigns using proprietary in-house technologies while also deploying scalable solutions for brands, to help them activate with the latest web3 technology. Their core capabilities include NFT, DAO, and Metaverse. They also provide web3 native strategies, creative, data, and measurement, to deliver fully immersive, culturally relevant branded metaverse campaigns that exceed audience expectations. With L’Oreal, for example, Insomnia Labs helped launch the world’s first beauty DAO , creating a new community of artists redefining beauty in the metaverse that aligned with L’Oreal’s values of diversity, inclusivity and accessibility.

“At Insomnia Labs, we bring your ideas to life in the metaverse,” said Billy Huang, CEO and Co-Founder of Insomnia Labs. “From tactical activations to year-long partnerships, we work tirelessly to embed culture and identity to our campaigns. We pride ourselves on knowing the latest web3 technologies and trends, and use that expertise to help top brands deliver award-winning, high-growth campaigns in the metaverse.”

Insomnia Labs’ unforgettable NFT debut of the Genesis Curry Flow in honor of Stephen Curry breaking the NBA three-point record, recently received the Grand Prix Award at the NY Festivals Advertising Awards for the Best Use of a Multi-Platform Campaign and also took home Gold in the Social & Influencer category for “The First Meta Sneaker” at 2022 Cannes Lions.

“As we look towards the future, our goal with this rebrand is to focus on helping brands navigate the world of web3 through long term strategies with the latest technologies in the space,” added Jack Cameron, Co-Founder of Insomnia Labs. “Web3 is a new world to many brands and it’s our job to help best position brands in web3 using the latest technologies.”

"Entering the web3 space is nuanced and can be complex and intimidating,” said Valerie Middleton, Head of Marketing at Curry Brand from Under Armour. “However, this tremendous team managed to shepherd us through the process with confidence, creativity, and an always-on positive approach to the mission. They are humble and hungry and you couldn't ask for better collaborative partners."

"Insomnia Labs is at the forefront of Web3 product design and smart contract development,” added Brian Trunzo, Metaverse Lead at Polygon Studios. “When it comes to fashion, sport, CPG, entertainment, and other culture-minded industry verticals, you know you’re in good hands with Insomnia Labs— equally nimble as they are thoughtful, they’re definitely one of the ones bringing innovation to the blockchain."

To support growing demand for Insomnia Labs, the company has received a $1.5M investment from web3 and metaverse-savvy partners, including Polygon, Animoca Brands, Eden Ventures, HBJ Investments, and Concept Art House.

To learn more about Insomnia Labs, please visit www.insomnialabs.io or follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/insomnia_labs

About Insomnia Labs

Insomnia Labs introduces brands to the Metaverse. The company strategizes with clients by providing the technology and creative development needed to build digital goods focused on utility and interoperability within the Metaverse. Insomnia Labs was founded in 2021 and is building an NFT platform to support brands in the Metaverse that will launch later this year.

Press Contacts:

Joon Lim

Joon@insomnialabs.io