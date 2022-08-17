Experity Ventures Ranks # 682 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that Experity Ventures is # 682 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Microsoft, Facebook, Under Armour, Patagonia, Chobani and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Joseph Greco, Founder and Chairman, commented, "We are proud and honored to be recognized for a second consecutive year as part of this prestigious list. Our three-year revenue growth rate of 914% is testimony to us executing our vision every day. Congratulations to our dedicated and talented team and we look forward to continuing our amazing innovation and growth story."

Ryan Silverman, CEO, added "We are very excited to be recognized again and be part of this impressive class of great companies. Experity Ventures growth and performance is a result of a continued focus and relentless execution from our outstanding team. Along with our valued partners, we will stay committed to this ideal every day."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, global events and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue.

The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit www.conference.inc.com.

About Experity Ventures

Experity Ventures, founded in 2019, is the parent company for Nexify Capital and Nexify Solutions, MedSolve Financial Group, ProMed Capital, Anchor Fundings, Liberty Legal Funding, and Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC / dba Thrivest Link. Nexify Capital has entered into several strategic financing and operational partnerships with legal funding companies in the United States. Nexify Solutions develops and markets best-in-class enterprise and workflow software for the legal funding marketplace, which is designed to automate pre-settlement funding from intake to decision analytics, to servicing and payoff, while offering full accounting and reporting capabilities. MedSolve and ProMed Capital are leading providers of medical receivable funding solutions to healthcare facilities. Anchor Fundings, Liberty Legal Funding, and Thrivest Legal Funding are direct to market pre-settlement legal funding companies that have successfully provided thousands of non-recourse advances to individuals with pending litigation, predominately in personal injury cases. Experity has offices in Philadelphia, New York, Nevada and Florida.

For more information on Experity, please visit www.experityventures.com.

