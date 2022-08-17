The Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 25.12 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571349/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the optical transport network equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing mobile data traffic, migration to the WDM architecture, and high demand for data centers.

The optical transport network equipment market analysis includes end-user and technology segments and geographic landscape.



The optical transport network equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Communication service providers

• Enterprises

• Public sector

• Others



By Technology

• WDM

• SONET/SDH



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing applications of the IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the optical transport network equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of smart cities and an increase in 5G investments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the optical transport network equipment market covers the following areas:

• Optical transport network equipment market sizing

• Optical transport network equipment market forecast

• Optical transport network equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical transport network equipment market vendors that include ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Aliathon Technology, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ekinops SA, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Padtec Holding S.A., Ribbon Communications Inc, Tejas Network Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp. Also, the optical transport network equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



