The Global Metal Forming Machine Tools Market is expected to grow by $ 4.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal forming machine tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by large-scale industrial automation worldwide, rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools, and demand from end-user industries.

The metal forming machine tools market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metal forming machine tools market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial machinery

• Transportation

• Precision engineering

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the government initiatives to promote the machine tools industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metal forming machine tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of 3D printing technology and technological developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the metal forming machine tools market covers the following areas:

• Metal forming machine tools market sizing

• Metal forming machine tools market forecast

• Metal forming machine tools market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal forming machine tools market vendors that include Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd., Accurpress Product Sales, AMADA Co. Ltd., Andritz AG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., DMG MORI Co Ltd, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, Machine Tools India Ltd., MetalForming Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Nidec Corp., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG. Also, the metal forming machine tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

