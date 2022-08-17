VOOPOO Unveiled Its New Member of ARGUS Series, Solidarity and Big Eruption Refresh Your Impression

Shenzen, China, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUGUST 15th,VOOPOO released two new mod products of ARGUS series, ARGUS MT and ARGUS XT , besidesthe solidarity that they inherit from the ARGUS MOD FAMILY, they also impress you with their innovation and professional vaping experience.





Solid As ARGUS, Outdoor Essentials

Inheriting the solidfeatureof ARGUS MOD FAMILY, ARGUS MT and ARGUS XT are equipped the advanced IP68 tri-proof certification, waterproof, dust-proof, and drop-proof. ARGUS XT and ARGUS MT areyour loyal accompanies fearless of any extreme environment or scenario.The holeless appearance design of the device givesyou the perfect protection from the dustand water. The equipped hanging ring not only decorates your outfit but provides another protection for yourdevice in outdoor activities.

Innovative Designs, Erupting Vaping Experience

ARGUS MT and ARGUS XT are ingeniously designed withvolcano craterstructure, MAAT TANK NEW,for leakage proof and airflow improvement. The unique volcano crater structure drains the condensate down and isolate it at the bottom. Avoid the condensate infiltrating into the mod. Meanwhile, the two-way airflow gives you an easy deep DL vaping by reducing 60% airflow loss.

ARGUS XT and ARGUS MT bring 100W max powerand the constant output. Compatible with one 18650 battery or 21700 battery, ARGUS XT matches the max power to 100W.ARGUS MT, with 3000mAh build-inbattery, support the long day vaping demand.

Here are several humanized designs in ARGUS MT and ARGUS XT, the fire button and the function button are distributed separately, which avoids accidental activation.The lanyard ring hole design frees your hands, especially when you are in outdoor situations. In addition, they have QS LOCK toreduce the burnout of coils due to accidental touches and prolong the lifespan of coils.

Upgraded Tech, Strong Support

ARGUS MT is compatible with the new TPP atomizer, MAAT TANK NEW , which was launched in March.Its airway structure and leakage-proof performance are greatly improved. Theupdated TPP-DM2 coils and TPP-DM3 coils in the kit, bring fuller, more delicate, and multi-layered clouds. Meanwhile, the technique prolongs the life span of coils while optimizing the working temperature.

In terms of device chip, the latest intelligence chip applied in mod system, GENE.TT 2.0,could switch matching powers automatically to support users with 4 vaping modes such as Smart，RBA, TCand Turbo. The upgraded Turbo mode realize a 12% wattage increase at the first second of fire and 25% enhancement of vaping eruption.

ARGUS MT is equipped with the Battery Management System (BMS) monitoring the real-time temperature of the built-in 3000mAh battery. ARGUS XT uses a system which intelligently identifies the battery and matches the optimal output wattage.

About VOOPOO

