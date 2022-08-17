The Global Laptop Market is expected to grow by $ 12.43 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 1.91% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laptop Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02854011/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the laptop market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the corporate sector, increasing application of laptops in educational institutions, and increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops.

The laptop market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The laptop market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Traditional laptop

• 2-in-1 laptop



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the laptop market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of gaming laptops and the introduction of 5G connectivity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our report on the laptop market covers the following areas:

• Laptop market sizing

• Laptop market forecast

• Laptop market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laptop market vendors that include Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp, Razer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Shenzhou Computer Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the laptop market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02854011/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________