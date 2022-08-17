Cell Lysis Market worth $4.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell Lysis Market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, and growing focus on personalized medicine. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the larger share of the cell fractionation market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to mainly due to their repeated purchase and high consumption, the high prevalence of diseases, and increasing funding for cell-based research.

Based on the cell type, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian, microbial, and other cells. In 2020, the mammalian cell segment accounted for the largest share of the cell fractionation market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to mammalian, microbial, and other cells.

Based on application, the cell lysis market is segmented into protein purification & isolation, nucleic acid isolation & purification, and other applications. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing focus on cell-based research, high demand for protein biologics, and extensive proteomic research are the major driving factors for this market.

By end user, the cell fractionation market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The research laboratories & institutes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The rising government funding for cell-based research are the major driving factors for this market

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The cell lysis market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the growing stem cell and cancer research activities and the expanding biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries.

Key Players Cell Lysis Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US),

Merck KGaA (Germany),

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),

Danaher Corporation (US),

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US),

Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (US),

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany),

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands).



