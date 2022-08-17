New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BIOREMEDIATION TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314768/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Bioremediation reduces pollution and uses microorganisms by the pollutant’s biological degradation into non-toxic substances.It is an emerging technology that can be used together with other chemical and physical treatment methods for completely managing a group of environmental pollutants.



The technology is eco-friendly, scalable and cost effective. It is a sustainable pollution management approach, requiring much more research and development.

With various government initiatives and investments to develop eco-friendly technologies to achieve sustainability goals, the bioremediation technology and service market is expected to grow owing to its sustainability, pollution management, and cost effective approach.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global bioremediation technology and services market growth analysis includes an assessment of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. With a market share of 38.39%, North America captures the majority of the market. The market is positively influenced by favorable policies and regulations of the government and the presence of numerous global players in North American countries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industry rivalry is moderate, owing to the presence of several key players.Different companies offer varied prices, and the support services also vary per product, which leads to competition between the companies.



Also, technological advancements lead to new products, increasing rivalry.

Some of the key players in the global market include Ivey International Inc, InSitu Remediation Services Ltd, Aquatech International, Altogen Labs, RENEGESIS Remediation Solutions, Xylem Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ALTOGEN LABS

2. AQUATECH INTERNATIONAL

3. CARUS CORPORATION LLC

4. DRYLET INC

5. INSITU REMEDIATION SERVICES LTD

6. IVEY INTERNATIONAL INC

7. PROBIOSPHERE INC

8. REGENESIS REMEDIATION SOLUTIONS

9. RT ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC

10. SARVA BIO REMED LLC

11. SEVENSON ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC

12. SOILUTIONS LTD

13. SUMAS ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

14. VERDE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP

15. XYLEM INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________