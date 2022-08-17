17th August 2022



Photocat releases Half Year Report for H1 2022

Highlights during the first half year of 2022

Revenue amounted to DKK 6.3m in H1 2022 which was a decline of 4% vs. H1 2021, explained by delayed COVID-19 impact

Gross profit amounted to DKK 1.7m in H1 2022, equivalent to a decline of 4% vs. H1 2021, due to the decline in revenue

Cash flow from investments was impacted by the acquisition of Alumichem A/S. The purchase price was DKK 5m of which DKK 4m was paid in cash and DKK 1m in shares.

In connection with the acquisition, capital was raised on 30 June 2022 through a private placement of SEK 8.4m.

In June, Photocat announced a new partnership agreement in Norway and Sweden to increase sales of environmentally friendly products in these two markets.





Highlights after 30 June 2022

As of 1 August, the management team has been expanded with Henrik Reichel Bartholdy (COO) and Jesper Elsgaard (CBO)





About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).



Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.



