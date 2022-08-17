Eltropy Acquires Marsview AI, Empowering Financial Institutions to Automate the Contact Center

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eltropy , the industry-leading Digital Communications platform for financial institutions, today announced the acquisition of Marsview.ai , the AI platform for conversational intelligence. By layering Marsview’s AI technology on top of Eltropy’s platform, Credit Unions and Community Banks have access to a single solution combining both human and virtual agents to deliver the best digital experience for their consumers. Marsview automates the understanding of consumer intent in Text, chat, video and voice so agents can quickly route consumers to the appropriate person or department, automate time-consuming tasks, and offer 24/7 support, even when agents are offline.



Rather than juggling multiple vendors, Credit Unions and Community Banks can now use Eltropy to meet all of their digital communication needs. Eltropy already enables financial institutions to connect with consumers in the channel of their choice—whether that’s via Text messaging, phone, video, Secure Chat, or in branch. The addition of Marsview’s advanced conversational AI helps financial institutions further streamline responses to common consumer questions, such as inquiries about account balance and routing numbers. The result is a seamless, customized digital experience that in turn improves CSAT scores.

“The challenge for financial institutions today is being able to quickly address consumer needs across a variety of new digital communication channels without adding more staff,” says Ashish Garg, Eltropy Founder and CEO. “That’s where the power of AI comes in. By adding Marsview’s AI technology to our platform, Credit Unions and Community Banks can use Eltropy to automate much of the manual, repetitive work agents handle daily while still escalating conversations to a human representative when needed. It’s a win-win for financial institutions and the people they serve.”

As a result of the Marsview acquisition, Credit Unions and Community Banks will enjoy the following AI-powered capabilities in everyday interactions with consumers within the Eltropy platform:

Deliver seamless omnichannel experiences on all interactions with consumers.

on all interactions with consumers. Understand the consumer intent to resolve issues, complete transactions and intelligently transfer requests to human agents.

to resolve issues, complete transactions and intelligently to human agents. Resolve consumer inquiries, perform tasks such as data collection, information dissemination and password resets, and handle questions with a human-like conversational experience to provide 24/7 support.

such as data collection, information dissemination and password resets, and handle questions with a to provide 24/7 support. Detect consumer sentiment, mood, and emotion to help agents get real-time guidance and step-by-step assistance.

and step-by-step assistance. Automate speech recognition and biometrics-based authentication to ensure consumer privacy and access.

to ensure consumer privacy and access. Detect relevant keywords, phrases, and topics to personalize recommendations and offer tailored experiences on consumer issues.

and offer tailored experiences on consumer issues. Detect and redact occurrences of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) , such as credit cards, passwords and social security numbers in chat conversations, customer emails, support tickets and more to help protect privacy and comply with local laws and regulations.

, such as credit cards, passwords and social security numbers in chat conversations, customer emails, support tickets and more to help protect privacy and comply with local laws and regulations. Analyze calls and chats to provide actionable insights and enable data-driven decisions.

and enable data-driven decisions. Help contact center managers learn about customer interactions and journeys to improve call quality and outcomes.



“The widespread digital transformation taking place in today’s market offers an opportunity for financial institutions to leverage the power of AI,” said Murali Mahalingam, Marsview CEO. “Combining Eltropy’s Digital Communications capabilities with AI will help Community Banks and Credit Unions level the playing field against mega banks while delivering exceptional consumer experiences and growing assets under management.”

The Marsview acquisition closely follows Eltropy’s acquisition of Video Banking leader POPi/o and bolsters Eltropy’s efforts to build an all-encompassing digital communications platform for Credit Unions and Community Banks. By combining forces with Marsview, Eltropy offers Credit Unions and Community Banks cutting-edge, AI-powered technology needed to strengthen customer relationships, balance staff across multiple locations, and deliver the highest standard of personalized service that today’s consumers expect.



To learn more about Eltropy’s acquisition of Marsview, please visit: https://eltropy.com/marsview/

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables financial institutions to digitally engage in a secure and compliant way. Using our world-class digital communications platform, Credit Unions can improve operations, engagement and productivity. We are proud to be the only Credit Unions-focused omnichannel solution to offer Text, video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing and chatbot technology — all integrated in a single platform with skill-based routing and other contact center capabilities. For more information about Eltropy, please visit https://eltropy.com .

About Marsview

Marsview Conversation Intelligence API platform offers a comprehensive suite of proprietary APIs and developer tools for automatic speech recognition, speaker separation, emotion and sentiment recognition, intent recognition, time-sequenced visual recognition, and more. Marsview APIs provide end-to-end workflows from call listening, recording, insights generation, and Voice of Customer Insights.