Syntekabio Presents Innovative AI Drug Discovery Cloud Platforms DeepMatcher® and NEO-ARS™ at UKC 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI drug discovery and development company Syntekabio will present its innovative and efficient proprietary AI-based drug discovery cloud platforms DeepMatcher® and NEO-ARS™, scheduled to launch this September, on Aug. 19 at the US-Korea Conference (UKC) in Arlington, Virginia.

Open to all American and Korean professionals in science, engineering, technology and entrepreneurship, the industry event facilitates U.S.-Korea cooperation on recent developments and provides a cooperative networking environment for aspiring entrepreneurs to meet with high-profile business leaders and investors. The Innovative and Entrepreneurship Symposium (IES) enables participating companies with promising products and technologies to present their insights and ideas for growing cross-border business opportunities in the U.S. and Korea. Visit Event Page https://ukc.ksea.org/ukc2022/ for more details.

WHAT: The 4th Innovation and Entrepreneurship Symposium (IES) at the US-Korea Conference (UKC) 2022

WHO: Kilyoung Kim, PhD, CSO and president of Syntekabio USA, will introduce the company and present its latest technology in AI drug discovery and development at the symposium.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. ET

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Crystal City, Arlington, VA

NOTES: Syntekabio USA leadership is available to the media onsite after their presentation. Contact admin.usa@syntekabio.com to arrange a one-on-one meeting and/or receive relevant information. For Syntekabio's products and services, visit http://www.syntekabio.com/eng/ or contact the New York office at admin.usa@syntekabio.com or +1 (212) 371-2544.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio is a global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-based drug discovery and development company, headquartered in South Korea since 2009, with U.S. operations bringing innovative technologies and science to create transformative medicines worldwide that are compliant with international standards to cure diseases and improve people's lives. Find out more about DeepMatcher®, NEO-ARS™, NGS-ARS™ and PGM-ARS™ at www.syntekabio.com.

